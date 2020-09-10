MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) announced new routes from its Charlotte (CLT) hub, highlighted by flights to beach destination Puerto Vallarta (PVR). AA will also fly to Appleton International (ATW) and Sioux Falls Regional (FSD) on a limited basis.

As passengers slowly return to the skies, airlines are looking to take advantage of limited revenue available in the leisure travel sector. Part of this growth lies in destination travel, as many look to escape the reality of living in a pandemic.

American Airlines Boeing 737-800. PHOTO: Nicholas Vitolano/Airways (Instagram: @spotting.atl)

A Limited, But Welcomed Addition

While AA will be operating new seasonal routes, it will be limited. The international flight to PVR will run on Saturday only, from December 17 to April 5. Although currently limited, this allows AA to add extra flights if demand allows.

American will also operate two new domestic routes on a limited basis from November 4 to April 5. Flights to ATW and FSD will be on a seasonal basis, and the frequency is yet to be confirmed.

A spike in airline travel over the recent holiday weekend provides a slight reassurance to the airline industry. While some still see flying as a risk, airline protocols to ensure a safe and sanitary experience will reassure AA customers.

American Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner. PHOTO: Luca Flores/Airways (Instagram: @luca_at_lax)

Additional Routes Come at a Cost

Many airlines face the need to re-evaluate strategy at the hands of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although new routes appear promising, they come at a cost elsewhere in the operation.

Earlier today, AA announced the closure of wholly-owned Envoy Air (MQ) bases at John F. Kennedy (JFK) and LaGuardia International (LGA) airports. The U.S’s second-largest airline is also preparing for the furlough of up to 19,000 employees.

Despite these negatives, AA leadership remains hopeful. “We are pleased to add this new service because we know how important access to our largest hubs is for local residents who want one stop to the world,” said American’s VP of network planning Brian Znotins.