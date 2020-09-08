MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) has announced it will begin service from Appleton, WI to Charlotte, NC beginning on November 5, 2020. The route opens up connections to over 50 cities in the southeastern United States as well as 10 Caribbean/Mexican destinations and upwards of 15 cities in Flordia.

“We understand Wisconsin’s love of warm weather destinations,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning. “We’re delighted to add Appleton service to our Charlotte hub, to support Appleton Airport’s mission to seamlessly connect its customers to the world.”

American Airlines Boeing 757-223. | Photo: ©Hiro Nishikura

Convenience for the Winter Travel Season

The new flight will operate daily, departing Appleton at 7:00 AM and arriving in Charlotte around 10:20 AM, local times. The return to Appleton leaves Charlotte at 8:00 PM and arrives in Appleton at 9:06 PM, local times.

This route will be operated on an Embraer E-175 with 76 seats. The E-175 is a modern regional jet with a comfortable feel, and its 12 first-class seats make it seem like a larger aircraft. The route will be available seasonally to start and will pause in April; bookings are not available at the American Airlines website.

A rendering of an Embraer E175 in American Eagle colors. | Artwork: Embraer

Charlotte Hub Opens Up Many Possibilities

The AA hub in Charlotte opens up many possibilities for trips to destinations all over the world. “Wisconsin travelers will have access to all the great destinations available through American’s Charlotte hub.” said Abe Weber, Appleton airport director.

“Charlotte is American’s gateway to the Southeast, Florida, and the Caribbean, so getting to these popular destinations will now be faster and easier for our customers.”

American Airlines (Stand up to Cancer Livery) Airbus A321-231 N162AA at LAX. | Photo: ©Luca Flores

Protecting Passenger’s Health

Additionally, through the American Airlines Clean Commitment, the airline is protecting passengers’ health during the pandemic with multiple layers of protection. these include enhanced cleaning of AA’s spaces in airports and its airplanes and enforcement of its face coverings policy.

Furthermore, in the coming months, AA will be the first US airline to start deploying SurfaceWise2, a breakthrough EPA-approved antiviral protectant. This antimicrobial surface coating will help protect passengers and crew members against transmission via surfaces particularly on high-touch areas such as seats, armrests, tray tables, and overhead bin doors.