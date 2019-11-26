Airways Magazine

American Airlines Announces 20 New Summer 2020 Routes

American Airlines

November 26
07:39 2019
MIAMI — American Airlines announced 20 new seasonal routes for next year’s summer season, mixed of both international and domestic services. All of the following services will go on sale from November 25.

The airline’s Senior Vice President of Network Strategy, Vasu Raja, said that “every year, we evaluate our network and look to create more routes and serve unique destinations whether we’re entering new markets like Casablanca or adding more service to places like Traverse City, Michigan.”

“We continue to deliver the best network with the most options for our customers domestically and internationally during the most popular vacation time of the year.”

According to the airline, new routes are being added from all its hubs throughout the country, listed as follows:

From Charlotte (CLT):

  • Martha’s Vineyard (MVY) – 1x Weekly – Saturday
  • Washington Ronald Reagan (DCA): 
  • Traverse City, Michigan (TVC) – 1x Weekly – Saturday
  • Dallas Fort Worth (DFW):
  • Fairbanks, Alaska (FAI) – 1x Daily
  • Portland, Maine (PWM) – 1x Weekly – Saturday

From Los Angeles (LAX):

  • Bozeman, Montana (BZN) – 1x Daily
  • New York La Guardia (LGA):
  • Bozeman, Montana (BZN) – 1x Weekly – Saturday
  • Kalispell, Montana (FCA) – 1x Weekly – Saturday

From Miami (MIA):

  • Jackson, Mississippi (JAN) – 2x Weekly – Friday/Saturday (Northbound) / Saturday/Sunday (Southbound)
  • Des Moines, Iowa (DSM) – 2x Weekly – Friday/Saturday (Northbound) / Saturday/Sunday (Southbound)

From Chicago O’Hare (ORD):

  • Anchorage, Alaska (ANC) – 1x Daily
  • Budapest, Hungary (BUD) – 4x Weekly
  • Fairbanks, Alaska (FAI) – 1x Daily
  • Krakow, Poland (KRK) – 5x Weekly
  • Prague, Czech Republic (PRG) – 5x Weekly

From Philadelphia (PHL):

  • Bozeman, Montana (BZN) – 1x Weekly – Saturday
  • Casablanca, Morocco (CMN) – 3x Weekly
  • Nantucket, Massachusetts (ACK) – 1x Weekly – Saturday
  • Martha’s Vineyard (MVY) – 1x Weekly – Saturday
  • Reykjavik, Iceland (KEF) – 1x Daily
  • Traverse City, Michigan (TVC) – 1x Weekly – Saturday

American Airlines will be flying for the first to Africa, with its all-new flight to Casablanca, Morocco.

In August, the carrier unveiled its 2020 international schedule, announcing a myriad of new routes to Africa, Eastern Europe, and Israel.

The biggest surprise was the opening of the carrier’s first-ever African destination, set to launch from its hub in Philadelphia (PHL) to Casablanca (CMN) on June 4, 2020. The service will be operated by the airline’s Boeing 757.

This new route’s opening can be attributed to Royal Air Maroc joining the oneworld alliance in January 2020. The Moroccan carrier will allow its new American partner to connect the incoming flight from PHL to its vast African network and also feed the new flight with transiting passengers.

In addition to the Moroccan capital, American Airlines has also unveiled new routes between its hub in Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) and Tel Aviv (TLV), scheduled to launch on June 4 next year.

The carrier claims that as demand between the US and Israel continues to grow, three weekly flights will be added to its network from its main DFW hub to TLV onboard brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

American Airlines’ first Boeing 787 taking off from Paine Field back in 2015. Courtesy: Brandon Farris

In addition to Tel Aviv, the carrier’s Chicago hub will also see an increased presence in Eastern Europe, also with the 787 Dreamliner hard product.

A new service between Chicago-O’hare (ORD) and Krakow (KRK) is scheduled to launch on September 9, 2020. American Airlines will become the only US carrier to fly into KRK.

And also from ORD, the carrier will fly to Budapest (BUD) on May 7, and Prague on May 8—just ahead of the busy Summer 2020 season.

