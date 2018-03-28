American Airlines Adds Mexico and South America Destinations
MIAMI — American Airlines (AA) announced the addition of a service to Oaxaca, Mexico (OAX), along with new routes to Georgetown, Guyana (GEO); Pereira, Colombia (PEI); and Cordoba, Argentina (COR) starting next Winter season.
Likewise, the new AA services will be available for sale beginning April and will depart from the carrier’s hubs at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), and Miami International Airport (MIA).
New AA Routes to Mexico and South America
|Route
|Aircraft
|On Sale
|Flights Begin
|LAX–EZE
|Boeing 787-9
|April 2
|Dec. 19
|DFW–OAX
|Embraer E175
|April 2
|Dec. 19
|MIA–GEO
|Airbus A319
|April 2
|Dec. 20
|MIA–PEI
|Airbus A319
|April 17
|Dec. 20
|MIA–COR
|Boeing 767-300
|May 7
|Apr. 2, 2019
All flights are subject to government approval.
“We’re creating a world-class customer experience and as the largest U.S. carrier in Mexico and South America, we are committed to offering more choices with the best schedules for our customers in the region,” shared Vasu Raja, Vice President, Network, and Schedule Planning.
READ MORE: Summary: American Airlines Releases 2017 Results
According to the carrier, it has a strong and lengthy history serving Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America (MCLA). With these additions, AA will offer up to 270 flights per day to the region.
“As we look to strengthen our network, we’re excited to add more nonstop flights to places like Buenos Aires, maximizing connections across our network,” Raja added later, confirming their intention to continue expanding its presence in the continent.
Additionally, following the launch of a new operation from its hub at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to Mexico City (MEX), which commences on July 5, AA is introducing Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE) from its West Coast Hub at LAX, becoming the first and only carrier to fly nonstop between the both cities.
READ MORE: High Flyer Interview: American Airlines President, Robert Isom
American Airlines, along with the carrier’s regional brand, American Eagle, offers around 6,700 daily flights to almost 350 destinations in more than 50 countries.
The airline is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and it has hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C.
As of March 2018, American Airlines manages a fleet of 1,536 aircraft, including Airbus, Boeing, Embraer and McDonnell Douglas types, making it the largest commercial fleet worldwide.
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment