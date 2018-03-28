Airways Magazine

American Airlines Adds Mexico and South America Destinations

March 28
11:32 2018
MIAMI — American Airlines (AA) announced the addition of a service to Oaxaca, Mexico (OAX), along with new routes to Georgetown, Guyana (GEO); Pereira, Colombia (PEI); and Cordoba, Argentina (COR) starting next Winter season.

Likewise, the new AA services will be available for sale beginning April and will depart from the carrier’s hubs at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), and Miami International Airport (MIA).

New AA Routes to Mexico and South America

Route Aircraft On Sale Flights Begin
LAX–EZE Boeing 787-9 April 2 Dec. 19
DFW–OAX Embraer E175 April 2 Dec. 19
MIA–GEO Airbus A319 April 2 Dec. 20
MIA–PEI Airbus A319 April 17 Dec. 20
MIA–COR Boeing 767-300 May 7 Apr. 2, 2019

All flights are subject to government approval.

“We’re creating a world-class customer experience and as the largest U.S. carrier in Mexico and South America, we are committed to offering more choices with the best schedules for our customers in the region,” shared Vasu Raja, Vice President, Network, and Schedule Planning.

READ MORE: Summary: American Airlines Releases 2017 Results

According to the carrier, it has a strong and lengthy history serving Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America (MCLA). With these additions, AA will offer up to 270 flights per day to the region.

“As we look to strengthen our network, we’re excited to add more nonstop flights to places like Buenos Aires, maximizing connections across our network,” Raja added later, confirming their intention to continue expanding its presence in the continent.

Courtesy of AA.

Additionally, following the launch of a new operation from its hub at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to Mexico City (MEX), which commences on July 5, AA is introducing Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE) from its West Coast Hub at LAX, becoming the first and only carrier to fly nonstop between the both cities.

READ MORE: High Flyer Interview: American Airlines President, Robert Isom

American Airlines, along with the carrier’s regional brand, American Eagle, offers around 6,700 daily flights to almost 350 destinations in more than 50 countries.

The airline is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and it has hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C.

As of March 2018, American Airlines manages a fleet of 1,536 aircraft, including Airbus, Boeing, Embraer and McDonnell Douglas types, making it the largest commercial fleet worldwide.

