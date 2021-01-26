MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) has scheduled new Boeing 777 flights such as its upcoming New York (JFK) to Athens (ATH), Tel Aviv (TLV), and Rio de Janeiro (GIG) routes along with Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) to Seattle (SEA) and Cancun (CUN).



American Airlines will launch new routes from New York JFK to both Athens and Tel Aviv thanks to its advancing partnership with JetBlue (B6). The partnership and the two new routes were announced in July 2020, but AA has finally opened reservations for JFK to ATH and TLV following the Department of Transportation’s approval of this new partnership.

Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

New York to Athens, Greece

From June 2, 2021, AA will commence daily flights between New York JFK and Athens with the Boeing 777-200ER. This route is summer-seasonal and is currently set to suspend for the winter on October 30, 2021. JFK-ATH operates with the following schedule:

AA334 – Depart New York at 4:20 PM arrive in Athens at 8:50 AM (+1 day)

AA333 – Depart Athens at 11:00 AM arrive in New York at 3:05 PM

American Airlines’ new Athens flight is currently subject to government approval. New York to Athens is AA’s third route into ATH following Philadelphia (PHL) and Chicago (ORD), both of which are expected to resume this summer.

Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

New York to Tel Aviv, Israel

American Airlines will finally return to Israel after exiting its PHL to TLV route in 2016. Starting May 6, 2021, AA will launch daily year-round flights between New York JFK and Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport with the Boeing 777-200ER, subject to government approval:

AA146 – Depart New York at 11:10 PM arrive in Tel Aviv at 5:15 PM (+1 Day)

AA145 – Depart Tel Aviv at 12:50 AM arrive in New York at 6:00 AM

In October of this year, AA will also inaugurate its 3x weekly Dallas/Fort Worth to TLV route with the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which will complement the daily JFK-TLV flight.

AA will use the 787 on DFW-TLV to complement the 777 on JFK-TLV. Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

New York to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Although this is a returning route, the third long-haul flight coming from the new B6 partnership is AA’s resumption of seasonal New York JFK to Rio de Janeiro/Galeão (GIG). AA will operate JFK-GIG daily starting December 16, 2021 with the Boeing 777-200ER:

AA2842 – Depart New York at 2:59 PM arrive in Rio de Janeiro at 2:59 AM (+1 day)

AA974 – Depart Rio de Janeiro at 12:01 AM arrive in New York at 8:00 AM

Vasu Raja, American Airlines’ Chief Revenue Officer says, “With this alliance, American and JetBlue will operate the biggest network for our customers in the Northeast, which will allow American to grow our mainline operations as we recover from the pandemic.”

“We are already planning to launch new international routes to Athens and Tel Aviv this summer, which are just two of many new routes we plan to launch.”

American Airlines N774AN Boeing 777-223(ER). Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

Dallas/Fort Worth to Seattle

With the reformed Alaska Airlines (AS) partnership, AA plans to launch new long-haul flights from Seattle-Tacoma Airport (SEA) to London Heathrow (LHR), Bangalore (BLR), and Shanghai-Pudong (PVG).

The introduction of AA’s widebody aircraft at Seattle will initially require the carrier to schedule flights to transition its 787s and 777s in and out of SEA. This past weekend, AA appears to have established one of these flights.

According to Ishrion Aviation, American Airlines tentatively plans to introduce the Boeing 777-200ER on the Dallas/Fort Worth to Seattle route starting March 27, 2021. However, this flight is only scheduled until April 1, possibly because AA has not yet finalized its April schedule. The planned DFW-SEA flight with the 777-200ER operates with the following schedule:

AA1183 – Depart Dallas/Fort Worth at 8:35 AM arrive in Seattle at 10:55 AM

AA1172 – Depart Seattle at 5:10 PM arrive in Dallas/Fort Worth at 11:05 PM

Also mentioned by Ishrion Aviation is that the timings for this DFW-SEA 777 fit in with AA’s SEA-PVG flight. This means the airline will likely operate a DFW-SEA-PVG-SEA-DFW routing with the same 777-200ER aircraft.

American Airlines Boeing 777. Photo: Matthew Calise

Dallas/Fort Worth to Cancun, Mexico

American Airlines has also scheduled a twice-daily Boeing 777-200ER on the Dallas/Fort Worth to Cancun (CUN) route starting March 4 through March 27, 2021:

AA1190 – Depart Dallas/Fort Worth at 8:35 AM arrive in Cancun at 12:09 PM

AA1001 – Depart Dallas/Fort Worth at 10:30 AM arrive in Cancun at 2:09 PM

AA1601 – Depart Cancun at 1:14 PM arrive in Dallas/Fort Worth at 3:27 PM

AA1068 – Depart Cancun at 3:35 PM arrive in Dallas/Fort Worth at 5:49 PM

With new partnerships and the ongoing pandemic, AA is restructuring its network to leverage its partners’ connectivity and redeploy widebodies to leisure destinations. However, because of uncertainties pertaining to international travel, these flights and schedules may change over time.

Featured Image: American Airlines N796AN Boeing 777-223(ER). Photo: Mateo Skinner/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more. Also, be sure to check out our brand new Airways Prints store to purchase world-class aviation photography.