MIAMI – American Airlines (AA) will begin flying its Boeing 787 Dreamliners to Orlando International Airport to match greater demand this summer.

American Airlines in summer 2021 expects to fly 90% of its domestic seat capacity compared to summer 2019 in anticipation of strong demand. With this recovery in the domestic and leisure market, the carrier is shifting its widebodies to Orlando (MCO) and adding more routes to reconnect customers as AA continues to rebuild its network.

According to Ishrion Aviation, AA will inaugurate Boeing 787 flights to Orlando this summer from two hubs:

1x Daily Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner from Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to Orlando (MCO) starting June 4

1x Daily Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner from Philadelphia (PHL) to Orlando (MCO) starting July 1

This is not the first time AA has sent widebody aircraft to Orlando. In December and early January, the airline scheduled four daily Boeing 777s between its Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) hub and MCO. Before COVID-19, AA typically operated a Boeing 767-300 from Miami to Orlando.

American Airlines N753AN Boeing 777-200(ER) | Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

More Boeing 777s In Miami

American Airlines has rolled out its summer schedule, which sees a greater number of Boeing 777s scheduled on flights from its Miami hub to three other hubs as mentioned by Ishrion Aviation. Starting early June through mid-August, AA has scheduled the following:

Miami (MIA) to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW):

3x Daily Boeing 777-300ER

1x Daily Boeing 777-200ER

1x Daily Boeing 787-8

Miami (MIA) to New York (JFK):

5x Daily Boeing 777-300ER

1x Daily Boeing 777-200ER

Miami (MIA) to Los Angeles (LAX):

3x daily Boeing 777-300ER

4x daily Boeing 777-200ER

Both Miami to New York JFK and Los Angeles will operate solely with Boeing 777s during the summer. According to American Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning, “customers are telling us they’re eager to get back to travel. With our summer schedule, we can offer customers the best network and continue welcoming them safely back to the skies.”

The addition of Boeing 787 Dreamliners to Orlando and more Boeing 777s on domestic routes out of Miami demonstrates American Airlines’ ambitions to capture demand and serve the expanding Florida market. With these flights, the aviation industry continues to propel forward in recovery, especially in the leisure sector.