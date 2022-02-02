American Airlines (AA) exercised purchase options for seven additional Boeing 737-8 and delayed Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner deliveries until next year in a shake-up of the airline’s fleet plans.

The additional seven MAX aircraft bring the airline’s total order for the newest iteration of the Boeing 737-8 series to 58. The airline currently operates its 42 Boeing 737-8 MAXs predominantly out of Miami (MIA) to primary and secondary markets.

American expects deliveries of 15 of the aircraft in 2023 and the remaining 15 to be delivered in 2024. Four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners are also expected to be delivered in 2023, with the remaining aircraft to be delivered in 2027.

22 of the aircraft type are currently operated by the airline, with an additional 24 of the smaller Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating both domestic and international flights.

Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner | Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Boeing 787 Delivery Delays

American Airlines’ Boeing 787-9 aircraft were originally expected to be delivered by 2023 but had been delayed by quality control and safety concerns.

Deliveries of the aircraft had been paused by Boeing as it worked with the FAA to address concerns, but the effects had nonetheless reached airlines.

American, which had expected 13 of the aircraft type by the end of 2021, stated in a filing that they would have to trim international and domestic flying in the summer of 2022 due to the lack of capacity caused by the delivery delays.

The eventual deliveries of the new aircraft, however, will provide the airline with the potential to increase international route frequencies, and presumably, new routes.

Featured Image: Brandon Farris/Airways