Amazon Air bought seven Boeing 767-300ERs from Delta Air Lines (DL) in the year in which there was a notable increase in cargo operations. The cargo carrier was launched in 2016, and its is based in Seattle to meet the 1-2 day delivery time for Amazon prime customers.

The move was to bring their logistics operations in-house so that it could have more control over delivery costs and speed. It has now operated more than 70 of its own jets as the load continues to grow.

Delta Boeing 767-300ER Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

New Base at Cincinnati Airport

Amazon Air’s growth is on the horizon as it prepares to open its new US$1.5bn air hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) in 2021. The hub will have the capacity to handle 100 Amazon jets and operate 200 flights a day.

As mentioned in thepointsguy.com, at may 2020 by the Chaddick Institute for Metropolitan Development at DePaul University studied Amazon Air and concluded the following:

Putting more emphasis on cargo-only airports than most other package-shipment providers

More oriented toward daytime flights and point-to-point routes than FedEx and UPS

Expanding its fleet to 70 airplanes by 2021 and could grow to 200 planes in seven or eight years

Making Cincinnati (CVG), Chicago Rockford (RFD), Ontario (OND), Tampa (TPA) and Wilmington (ILN) focal points

Creating a CVG megahub that greatly boosts its potential to be a multi-purpose delivery provider

A map that shows the proximity of Amazon Air’s airports on the U.S. mainland to its fulfillment centers. The red circles designate airports with Amazon flights, based on a sample encompassing flights on a randomly selected day. Photo credit: Map by the Chaddick Institute for Metropolitan Development at DePaul University)

Featured image: Delta Boeing 767-300ER. Photo: Francesco R. Cecchetti/Airways

