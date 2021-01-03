MIAMI – Amazon Air bought seven Boeing 767-300ERs from Delta Air Lines (DL) in the year in which there was a notable increase in cargo operations. The cargo carrier was launched in 2016, and its is based in Seattle to meet the 1-2 day delivery time for Amazon prime customers.
The move was to bring their logistics operations in-house so that it could have more control over delivery costs and speed. It has now operated more than 70 of its own jets as the load continues to grow.
New Base at Cincinnati Airport
Amazon Air’s growth is on the horizon as it prepares to open its new US$1.5bn air hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) in 2021. The hub will have the capacity to handle 100 Amazon jets and operate 200 flights a day.
As mentioned in thepointsguy.com, at may 2020 by the Chaddick Institute for Metropolitan Development at DePaul University studied Amazon Air and concluded the following:
- Putting more emphasis on cargo-only airports than most other package-shipment providers
- More oriented toward daytime flights and point-to-point routes than FedEx and UPS
- Expanding its fleet to 70 airplanes by 2021 and could grow to 200 planes in seven or eight years
- Making Cincinnati (CVG), Chicago Rockford (RFD), Ontario (OND), Tampa (TPA) and Wilmington (ILN) focal points
- Creating a CVG megahub that greatly boosts its potential to be a multi-purpose delivery provider
