MIAMI – Amazon Air is launching its first air hub in Europe for operations in the continent, first operation for the cargo airline outside the US.

According to an aviation portal Aerotime report, this is the first operation for the cargo airline outside of the US, choosing Leipzig (LEJ) as its base. According to the portal, LEJ “was chosen due to its central location and expertise in airfreight operations.”

Leipzig Airport operator CEO Goetz Ahmelmann told the portal that “Leipzig/Halle is already number two in the German airfreight business and number five in Europe,” adding that the Amazon decision “will benefit the region, but also the whole of Germany as a business location.”

Comments from Amazon

In a statement quoted by the portal, Amazon emphasized the advantages of the LEJ hub to its European customers.

“The 20,000 m2 cargo facility at Leipzig/Halle Airport will create an additional connection within Amazon’s fulfillment network in Europe, bringing greater selection and more flexible delivery options at a lower price to Prime members,” the company said.

Amazon has been operating in the Leipzig area since 2006, having created more than 1,500 jobs. The new hub will be adding an additional 200 jobs. ASL Airlines on behalf of Amazon Air will operate the flights, using two Boeing 737-800 Freighters.

Featured image: Wiki Commons

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.



