Amazon Air Adds 12 Boeing 767-300F

MIAMI – Amazon Air, the cargo air company of Amazon Group launched in 2015 to operate its direct air shipments, has decided to add 12 new Boeing 767-300F to its fleet.

Today, Amazon Air can already count on 70 Wet-Leased aircraft and this new increment will be able to cover more direct destinations.

The new Boeing aircraft are leased from Air Transport Services Group (through its subsidiary Cargo Aircraft Management) and have been converted from former passenger aircraft.

The first aircraft came into service on May 29. The other 11 are set to be delivered by 2021.

The rental contract lasts ten years, with the possibility of extending it for a further three years.

In addition, Cargo Aircraft Management is today leasing 27 Boeing 767 to Amazon, six of which were delivered in 2019, and four of which will be delivered by the end of this year.

Amazon Air Boeing 767 at Tampa International Airport (TPA).

Amazon Air’s reach

Amazon is growing in different branches as well, one of these being the ground services at airport facilities, substantially in the United States.

By next summer, the e-commerce behemoth’s regional hub at Lakeland Linder Airport, Florida, will become operational.

Furthermore, in 2021, the San Bernardino Airport and the larger central hub in Cincinnati should become operational, as well.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as Main Hub

Amazon announced on January 31, 2017, that it would proceed to make Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) as its main hub. The company’s operations commenced there on April 30, 2017.

In order for Amazon to operate one-hundred cargo aircraft in a 920-acre (370 ha) facility with a 3×106 sq ft (69-acre; 28 ha) at CVG, it received a US$40m (€35m) tax incentive.

The final project cost estimation, from 2017, is about US$1.5bn and will see Amazon potentially becoming the third-largest multinational delivery services company in the world after FedEx and UPS.