MIAMI – Amazon acquired four used Boeing 767-300s from WestJet (WS) in March of 2020, due to enter service with Prime Air this year.

The fleet expansion will be vital in increasing Amazon’s connectivity throughout the US, decreasing its reliance on third party mail transportation companies like FedEx, UPS and the USPS. The online shopping giant is working on developing a seamless connection between Amazon storage facilities and final segment delivery trucks.

Purchasing additional aircraft will help increase connectivity between the facilities, and will increase delivery speed even further. According to planespotters.net, the four aircraft were delivered in August and September of 2020. Two of the aircraft were ferried to Tel Aviv, and the other two are in Mexico City to receive their cargo conversions.

Sarah Rhoads, Vice President of Amazon Global Air said, “Our goal is to continue delivering for customers across the U.S. in the way that they expect from Amazon, and purchasing our own aircraft is a natural next step toward that goal. Having a mix of both leased and owned aircraft in our growing fleet allows us to better manage our operations, which in turn helps us to keep pace in meeting our customer promises.”

Amazon Prime Air’s Rapid Development

Since entering the air freighter business in 2016, Amazon Prime Air has developed extremely rapidly, operating out of Lakeland (LAL), New York City (JFK), San Francisco (SFO), Chicago (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX), Kona International Airport (KOA) among many others.

The airline currently operates a fleet of 59 aircraft, consisting of 21 Boeing 737-800 aircraft, and 38 Boeing 767-300 aircraft. The aircraft are operated by third party airlines, such as Air Transport International, Atlas Air, ASL Airlines and others.

WestJet Boeing 767 History

While the airlines Boeing 767s were only in its fleet for a short period of time, they were important in operating the airline’s long haul flights to southern destinations.

All four of WS’ 767s were originally delivered to Qantas (QF) and flew in Australia until being delivered to WS in 2015 and 2016.

The Boeing 767s have been replaced by six much newer Boeing 787s, bringing more competitive hard products and services to their fleet.

