MIAMI – Aeromexico (AM) has flown to Hong Kong for the first time for a private cargo operation. The flight is the longest in Mexican aviation history.

The airline departed from Mexico City International Airport (MEX) on September 9 to Seoul, South Korea (ICN). The Boeing 787 Dreamliner made a technical stopover at ICN to continue to Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) on the next day.

Today, the Dreamliner has touched Mexican ground again. The return flight recorded lasted over 15 hours and flew 14,170 kilometers from HKG to MEX.

Aeromexico Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, N961AM Photo: John Taggart.

Increase in Cargo Operations

Regarding the carrier’s milestone, AM CEO Andres Conesa assured that for AM, challenges represent new opportunities. AM’s longest flight is the sixth Asian operation of the company.

In May, AM flew between MEX and Shenzhen, China (SZX), the carrier’s longest flight until then. The operation was also part of the company’s cargo service available in more than 40 airports in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

At the time, the carrier had already recorded 83 profitable long-haul cargo charter operations. These represented 66.7% of AM’s total deployed capacity.

At the end of July, the airline announced that for the third consecutive month after May, it continued to increase its operations. At the time, AM planed to carry out 1,200 more flights compared to the previous month, an almost 20% increase compared to the previous month.