Aeromexico Increases Operations In August

LONDON – Today Aeromexico (AM) reported that for the third consecutive month after May 2020, it continues to increase its flights.

The company plans to carry out 1,200 more flights compared to the previous month. This is almost 20% compared to the previous month.

Aeromexico Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: Aeromexico

Flight from Mexico City

Cancun (Mexico)

Merida (Mexico)

Durango (Mexico)

Los Mochis (Mexico)

Culiacan (Mexico)

Chihuahua (Mexico)

Quito (Ecuador)

Las Vegas (US)

San Francisco (US)

Denver (US)

Miami (US)

Paris (France)

Sao Paulo (Brasil)

Aeromexico Boeing 737Max8. Credits: Author

Aeromexico International Operations

With these adjustments, Aeromexico will be operating in 37 national destinations departing from Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara.

It will operate 21 international destinations from the country’s capital and three from Guadalajara.

The Mexican global airline reaffirms its commitment to connect the inland regions and to continue increasing connectivity to key destinations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, and South America, operating with the most efficient, modern, and least polluting fleet.

The company also plans to conclude August having carried out around 7,400 flights in all of its operation.

As one of its priorities, the carrier will maintain its leadership in investing and applying to all operations their Health and Sanitization Management System, guaranteeing the highest safety standards for clients and internal teams.

Aeromexico Boeing 737-800. Credits: Eric Salard.

Aeromexico Guidelines to Prevent COVID-19 Spread

Aeromexico has created a section on its company site where passengers can check and find the guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus while traveling.

The airline stated that all its disinfects aircraft by using a rigorous sanitization process. In addition, it has a whole new boarding process (from back to front) with a single boarding.

It also offers hand sanitizer when boarding and individual hand sanitizer packets are available to all passengers on international flights.

At the airport, AM asks passengers to leave extra space during check-in, during the flight, and when arriving at a destination. The airline will also take the temperature of all passengers before boarding.

The carrier stated that it has implemented a Health and Sanitization Management System (HSMS) to protect its customers and employees at all steps of its operations.

Aeromexico Connect Embraer E190. Credits: André Du-pont.

About Aeromexico

Aeromexico has its main hub at Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline filed for Chapter 11 and subsequently asked for liquidity from the Mexican State.

The Group’s operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. AM is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance.