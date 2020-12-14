MIAMI – AeroMexico (AM) will operate the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from December 21 with round trips between Mexico City-Cancun and Cancun-Tijuana on the same day, according to several reports. This will restart AM’s 737 MAX operations with four flights in one day.

In November, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowed AM to fly the plane in the territory. However, the Mexican Civil Aviation Authority (AFAC) has not approved the FAA’s permission yet.

The carrier has six grounded 737 MAX aircraft and expects to put them back in the air after the aforementioned operations. Thus, it expects to fly the same four flights for December 24 and add more frequencies from December 27, according to several media.

Aeromexico Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: Aeromexico.

A Challenging Comeback

With today’s announcement, AM becomes the second airline to resume flights using the aircraft. Last week, GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (G3) started its Boeing 737 MAX operations. However, there are still more steps that need to be taken to complete the MAX’s come back.

On December 3, the AFAC ungrounded the Boeing 737 MAX and issued an Airworthiness Directive (AD) requiring some conditions before flying the type. These include obligatory Pilot training program reviews and aircraft maintenance checks. Additionally, air operators have to update and change the type’s MCAS software and sensor wiring.

Apart from six 737 MAX on its fleet, AM awaits at least eight other Boeing 737 MAX-8/9 deliveries. In total, the carrier has 60 on order, according to Boeing’s Orders and Deliveries data shows.

Back in 2018, the plane was essential for a fleet renewal to increase AM’s presence in the market. But a halt in MAX and thereafter worldwide air operations due to the pandemic put the airline in a restructuring process by mid-2020. Amid this environment, AM as all other airlines that want to fly the aircraft must recover customers’ trust to fly on board the plane.

Featured photo: AeroMexico Boeing 737-800 MAX. Photo: © Juan Carlos Alvarez.

