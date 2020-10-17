MIAMI – Allied Air (4W), a Nigerian cargo airline, has taken delivery of a converted Boeing 737-800SF freighter with registration N846AG (msn 36846).

The aircraft is 13.1 years old and served with now-defunct Jet Airways (9W) before being brought to the Commercial Jet heavy maintenance facility at Miami International Airport (MIA).

Aeronautical Engineers (AEI) then carried out the conversion, having been contracted for converting two of the types by 4W. Finally, the aircraft was painted by Commercial Jet at Dothan Regional Airport (DHN) in Alabama.

The aircraft at the Commercial Jet heavy maintenance facility at MIA Photo: © Brent Foster – @5starflight

A Cargo Milestone

4W will become the first airline to operate the Boeing 737-800SF on the African continent. With Boeing having announced the freighter conversion program for the 737-800 in 2016, the aircraft will help deliver crucial medical supplies around Nigeria amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The addition will complement the three Boeing 737-400 freighters operating for 4W. the airline, founded in 1998 and recognized in Nigeria as a National Flag Carrier, operates cargo flights around Africa.