MIAMI – Australian Alliance Aviation (QQ) has signed for 16 Embraer E190 aircraft from Jetran LLC, a US-based aviation consultant. The deal marks the end of Alliance’s short term fleet expansion and is valued at $65 million USD.

Alliance managing director Scott McMillan stated the following: “Alliance has again taken advantage of its strong financial position and current market conditions to acquire these quality aircraft at compelling value,” and “The 100-seat jet aircraft market globally will rebound quickly as carriers look to focus on total trip costs rather than traditional metrics.”

Alliance Airlines E190. Photo: Andres Meneses · SJO

The aircraft are currently configured with 99 seats in two cabins, and were previously operated by American Airlines (AA). The aircraft will be received over an 11 month period, including 5 in December 2020 and 1 monthly thereafter.

Earlier this year on August 3rd, QQ announced a deal with Azorra Aviation for 14 E190s, a E190 simulator and 6 additional CF34 engines.

McMillan also stated: “This transaction completes Alliance’s short-term fleet expansion strategy and while the Azzora transaction included options for five additional aircraft, these options will now not be exercised.”

The Azorra aircraft are being delivered over an 8th month period that started in September 2020. QQ has said that they will fund the Jetran transaction through existing cash facilities and operating cash flows.

Photo: Embraer

