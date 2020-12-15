MIAMI – Alliance Air (QQ) expects strong charter revenues from servicing the Australian mineral resource industry. QQ expects an underlying profit of A$26m from operations between July and December compared to A$15m for the same period in 2019.

The airline has also received around A$7.5m in grants from the Australian Airlines Financial Relief Package (AAFRP) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Shift to Closed Charter

QQ Managing Director Scott McMillan said that COVID-19 has forced the carrier to “shift away from regular public transport to closed charter.” He further added that clients, “have [appreciated] the flexibility, reliability, and the efficiency of moving their workforce on closed charters over the course of the pandemic.”

Many of the clients at QQ are from the Australian mineral resource industry, particularly the iron ore sector of Western Australia. The airline transports workers from larger cities such as Perth (PER) to small, company-owned airports such as the Cape Preston (Sino Iron) Aerodrome.

While QQ now has an agreement with beleaguered Virgin Australia (VA) and new Embraer E190 aircraft on the way, it can always rely on serving Australian miners.

