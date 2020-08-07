ADELAIDE – Australian regional carrier Alliance Airlines (QQ) has announced its agreement with the US leasing firm Azorra Aviation LLC to purchase 14 used Embraer E190 aircraft from Copa Airlines (CM).

Alliance Airlines, headquartered in Brisbane, Queensland is an airline based in Australia that operates fly-in fly-out services, charter flights, and regularly scheduled flights on its own or in partnership with Virgin Australia (VA).

An Alliance Airline Fokker 100 being tugged at Adelaide Airport. Photo: Mitch Coad

Alliance Airlines Destinations

The airline operates to 46 destinations across the country, including a few destinations in New Zealand, South East Asia, and the Pacific Islands.

The airline was the first regional carrier in Australia to obtain an IATA Operational Safety Audit certification in 2016.

The airline currently operates an all Fokker fleet consisting of five F-50, 15 F-70, and 27 F-100 planes. Many of the types were purchased from Austrian (OS) and Helvetic Airways (2L).

Two Alliance Airlines Fokker 50s parked at Adelaide Airport. Photo: Mitch Coad

Alliance Airlines Stakeholders

Since February 2019, Qantas (QF) has been a 19% stakeholder of the airline.

The AU$111m deal will provide 14, 114-seat Embraer E190 from CM, and six spare General Electric CF34 engines.

The deal also includes purchase rights for an additional five Embraer E190, a flight simulator and relevant training equipment.

Alliance Airlines Fokker 100 Bundaberg Vabre. Photo: Wiki Commons

Comments from Alliance Airlines

“Our Fokker fleet remains the core of our fleet and [Alliance Airlines] believes will remain in service for many years to come,” said Scott McMillan, managing director at QQ.

The airline plans to utilize the new aircraft on mostly regional routes with the inclusion of some mainstream flights.”

“The airline will still continue to utilize the Fokker fleet.” QQ noted that the reduction in passengers caused by COVID-19 will allow the E190 to be “the perfect aircraft for some mainline routes.”

Copa Airlines Fleet

Copa Airlines announced the retirement of its 14 Embraer E190 aircraft in late 2015, to be replaced by the Boeing 737 MAX. The airline plans to operate a single aircraft fleet, consisting of MAX aircraft from Boeing.

Delivery of the 14 aircraft to QQ will begin in September of 2020, with the aircraft already being painted in the Alliance livery before their arrival into Australia.