MIAMI – After multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Allegiant Air (G4) is opening its new US base in Des Moines, Iowa on July 1. The base was announced in November 2019 and will be the airline’s first major facility in Iowa (DSM). Overall, it will be the 20th base opened as G4 continues to expand its operations across the United States.

“For Allegiant to select Des Moines International Airport as a base of operations is a historic day for Des Moines, our airport, and the two-and-a-half million passengers who fly through our city each year,” says Frank Cownie, Mayor of Des Moines. “The financial investment and well-paying jobs this brings to our community [are] significant and most appreciated.”

The carrier will base two of its Airbus A320 in the capital of Iowa and create 66 new jobs in the area. Staff will include Pilots, Flight Attendants, Mechanics, and Ground Crew. According to the airline, a “majority” of these jobs are expected to “offer salaries that are more than double the state’s average wage.”

ALLEGIANT AIR N258NV AIRBUS A320-214. Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways @spotter.mco

Comments from Allegiant Air

Keith Hanson, G4’s Vice President of Government Affairs, says the Des Moines base is “an important part of Allegiant’s growth strategy.” The airline reportedly invested US$50m (€41.5m) in its new facility. Despite the opening being pushed back two months, G4 remains optimistic for the future.

“In light of the profound challenges our industry has faced due to the pandemic, we are especially pleased to to be able to announce a new start date, with locally-based aircraft and crews expanding affordable, convenient travel opportunities an enriching Allegiant’s prescence as a hometown airline in the state of Iowa,” Hanson adds.

Allegiant initially began serving DSM in 2003. It currently operates nonstop year-round and seasonal flights to ten other US cities. According to a traffic statistics report, G4 handled 13.4% of DSM’s passengers in 2020.