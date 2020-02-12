Allegiant Announces Service Expansion To 11 Cities

MIAMI — Allegiant (G4) announced nine new nonstop routes today, including service to San Diego, Las Vegas and Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida, offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $43.

“With summer quickly approaching, we know that many leisure travelers are looking to secure their vacation plans,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue.

“These new routes expand our network of affordable, convenient flights and offer vacationers nonstop access to even more popular destinations for their summer adventures,” Wells added.

The new seasonal routes to Las Vegas via McCarran International Airport (LAS) include:

San Diego, California via San Diego International Airport (SAN) – beginning June 3, 2020, with one-way fares as low as $43.

Fort Wayne, Indiana via Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) – beginning June 4, 2020, with one-way fares as low as $69.

Tucson, Arizona via Tucson International Airport (TUS) – beginning June 5, 2020, with one-way fares as low as $49.

The new seasonal routes to San Diego via San Diego International Airport (SAN) include:

Las Vegas, Nevada via McCarran International Airport (LAS) – beginning June 3, 2020, with one-way fares as low as $43.

Tulsa, Oklahoma via Tulsa International Airport (TUL) – beginning June 3, 2020, with one-way fares as low as $69.

Billings, Montana via Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) – beginning June 4, 2020, with one-way fares as low as $59.

Medford, Oregon via Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport (MFR) – beginning June 4, 2020, with fares as low as $59.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota via Sioux Falls Regional Airport (FSD) – beginning June 5, 2020, with fares as low as $69.

Idaho Falls, Idaho viaIdaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) – beginning June 5, 2020, with fares as low as $59.

The new seasonal route to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) from Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal (BMI) begins June 4, 2020, with fares as low as $49, according to the carrier.

The low-cost carrier announced back in 2017 new routes and service from three new U.S. cities: Gulfport, Mississippi; Norfolk, Virginia; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In addition, in June 2018, G4 started flying nonstop twice a week from Flint, Michigan, to both Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Article written by Helwing Villamizar