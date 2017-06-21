Allegiant Announces 28 New Routes And Service From 3 New Cities

MIAMI – The low-cost carrier, Allegiant, announced yesterday 28 new routes and service from three new U.S. cities: Gulfport, Mississippi; Norfolk, Virginia; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“We’re so excited to grow our network and add service in Gulfport, Norfolk, and Milwaukee,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant Senior Vice President of Commercial. “With the addition of three new cities and a major expansion of service into Phoenix, we’ll be able to offer some great fall travel options, with convenient, nonstop service across the country.”

The nonstop services to Orlando-Sanford International Airport (SFB) will be from Gulfport, Mississippi, beginning on August 30, 2017; Milwaukee, beginning on November 16, 2017; Newburgh, New York beginning on November 16, 2017; and Norfolk, Virginia beginning on November 17, 2017.

The year-round nonstop service to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) will be from Louisville, Kentucky beginning on October 4, 2017; Kansas City, Missouri beginning on October 4, 2017; Boise, Idaho beginning on October 6, 2017; Milwaukee beginning on November 17, 2017; and St. Louis beginning on November 17, 2017.

There will also be other seasonal nonstop service to AZA from Omaha, Nebraska beginning on October 4, 2017; Tampa/St. Pete, Florida beginning on November 15, 2017; and Indianapolis beginning on November 17, 2017.

Likewise, the nonstop service to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) will be from Norfolk, Virginia beginning on October 4, 2017; Milwaukee beginning on October 13, 2017; and Ogdensburg, New York beginning on November 16, 2017. The only seasonal nonstop service to PIE will be from Phoenix/Mesa and is set to begin on November 15, 2017.

Another year-round nonstop service launched is to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) from Flint, Michigan beginning on October 6, 2017; Milwaukee beginning on October 13, 2017; Rochester, New York beginning on November 17, 2017; and Newburgh, New York beginning on November 17, 2017. The PGD seasonal nonstop service is from St. Cloud, Minnesota and is set to begin on November 15, 2017.

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) nonstop service will be from Ogden, Utah beginning on October 5, 2017; and Cincinnati beginning on November 16, 2017. Also, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will have two nonstop routes from Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina beginning on November 16, 2017; and Los Angeles beginning on November 16, 2017.

In like manner, the nonstop service to Las Vegas via McCarran International Airport (LAS) will be from Ogden, Utah, set to begin November 17, 2017; and Omaha, Nebraska beginning on November 17, 2017.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) nonstop service will be from Milwaukee beginning on November 17, 2017; and Norfolk, Virginia beginning on November 17, 2017.

Additionally, there’s a seasonal nonstop service to San Juan, Puerto Rico via Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) from Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina beginning on December 15, 2017.

Allegiant currently operates a fleet of 88 aircraft to 150 destinations. Over half of the Allegiant Air fleet consists of McDonnell Douglas MD-83s and MD-88s. The airline also operates 20 Airbus A319s, 20 Airbus A320s, and two Boeing 757-200s that will soon be retired to become an all-Airbus operator.