MIAMI – Allegiant Air (G4) has announced a barrage of new routes, including connections to four new cities in its route map.

The new cities include Melbourne, Florida., Amarillo, Texas, Washington, D.C. and Minneapolis, Minnesota. The expansion continues G4’s focus on secondary cities, allowing the airline to compete with mainline carriers.

Allegiant aims to increase flights as travel demand increases dramatically in the US, connecting families after months of quarantine. Additionally, we will most likely see pent-up travel demand leading to a surge in travel to warm destinations this fall and winter.

A large majority of the new routes will be commencing service in November, just in time for Thanksgiving travel.

Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Executive’s Comments

Drew Wells, G4’s Senior Vice President of Revenue and Planning said, “We continue to expand our network to provide customers with our unique brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service to even more of the cities they want to visit.”

He continued, “Now more than ever, travelers choose to fly G4 because we take them directly to their destinations – without the hassle of layovers or connections.”