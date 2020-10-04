

MIAMI – Allegiant Air (G4) has announced the beginning of an in-flight fundraiser that will take place throughout the month of October in light of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Allegiant Air will make available pink in-flight refreshments including pink lemonade for $5 and rosé wine for $10 for all passengers to purchase with proceeds going to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) while flight attendants will be donning special pink attire.

“October is a special time for our flight crew members,” said Tracy Tulle, Senior Vice President of Flight Crew Operations at G4 who continued “Many of them have either battled breast cancer themselves or had a loved one who was affected. They’re excited to help raise money for a cause that is so personally important to them.”

Allegiant Air Airbus A320 at Phoenix (AZA) Photo: © Max Taubman – @maximumaviation

A Worthy Cause

With no known cure, breast cancer is among the leading health issues women face in the United States with one in eight being diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime.

NBCF supports funding outreach and treatment programs in cities where G4 operates including Las Vegas (LAS), Tampa (PIE), and Los Angeles (LAX) with some of their programs helping uninsured and underinsured women.

“We are humbled by the generosity and unwavering commitment of Allegiant, even in the midst of an unprecedented year of challenge,” said Ken Ramirez, Senior Vice President of Charitable Partnerships and Charitable Giving at NBCF.

Based in LAS, G4, which has recently announced new routes, is an integrated travel company with a primary focus on the airline, linking travelers from small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares with an all-Airbus fleet.