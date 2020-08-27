MIAMI — Allegiant Air (G4) today announces seven new nonstop routes, including three new routes to Florida and two to Palm Springs, California. To celebrate this expansion, the company is offering fares on the new routes as low as $29* each way.

Also, after a short hiatus, Allegiant will extend its seasonal route connecting Nashville, Tennessee, and Bozeman, Montana. The airline is offering fares on this route as low as $59* each way.

Allegiant is a low-cost airline that operates scheduled and charter flights. As a major air carrier, it is the ninth-largest commercial airline in the United States

Allegiant Air Airbus A319. Photo: Allegiant Air

Allegiant New Route Schedules

The new seasonal routes to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) in Southwest Florida include:

Houston, Texas via William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) – beginning Nov. 20, 2020.

Chicago, Illinois via Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) – beginning Nov. 20, 2020.

The new seasonal route to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) in Florida includes:

Boston, Massachusetts via Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) – beginning Nov. 19, 2020

The new route to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway International Airport (AZA) in Arizona includes:

Santa Maria, California via Santa Maria Public Airport (SMX) – beginning Nov. 19, 2020.

McDonnell Douglas MD-83 ‘N425NV’ Allegiant Air. Photo: Allegiant Air.

The new seasonal routes to Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) in Southern California include:

Boise, Idaho via Boise Airport (BOI) – beginning Nov. 19, 2020.

Eugene, Oregon via Eugene Airport (EUG) – beginning Nov. 20, 2020.

The new seasonal route to Denver International Airport (DEN) in Colorado includes:

Provo, Utah via Provo Municipal Airport (PVU) – beginning Nov. 19, 2020.

The extension on the seasonal route to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) in Montana includes:

Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) – beginning Nov. 21, 2020.

The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com .

*About the introductory one-way fares: seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Aug. 29, 2020, for travel by Feb. 8, 2021.