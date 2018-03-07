Allegiant Air Announces Flights From FNT to FLL and MYR

MIAMI — Beginning on June 6, Allegiant Air will fly nonstop twice a week from Flint, Michigan, to both Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

“We’re very excited to continue our growth in Flint,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant Air Senior Vice President of Commercial.

Johnson added that the carrier intends to continue offering ultra-low-cost flights to its customers, and that continues to increase its portfolio at FNT since it started operations back in 2016.

Today, it offers routes to four cities in Florida as well as Myrtle Beach.

Flights from Bishop International Airport (FNT), which serves the city of Flint, to the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport (FLL) will be available year-round. Ticket’s sale to FLL will commence on Thursday, March 8.

On the other side, the sale for the seasonal flights to the Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) will also start on March 8.

Furthermore, Bishop Airport Director, Craig Williams, recognized Allegiant’s efforts on becoming “the fastest growing carrier” with only two years of operations at FNT.

While Allegiant flights from Flint takes place, Southwest ends service at the airport on the same day. The carrier announced its departure from FNT in November 2017.

As of today, Allegiant Air operates a fleet of 99 aircraft to 150 destinations. Over half of its fleet consists of 32 McDonnell Douglas MD-83s and 5 MD-88s. The airline also operates 26 Airbus A319-100, 36 Airbus A320-200, and expects extra 11 A319s and 12 A320.

In October 2017, its last Boeing 757-200 was retired from the fleet, and by the end of 2018, the carrier will retire its McDonnell Douglas MD-83 and MD-88 fleet to become an all-Airbus operator.