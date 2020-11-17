LONDON – American ultra-low-cost carrier Allegiant Air (G4) has announced 15 new nonstop routes. The routes include nine to two new cities for the airline: Orange County, California and Spokane, Washington.

Vice president of planning and revenue at Allegiant, Drew Wells, said, “We’re excited to offer travelers another gateway into Southern California, as well as into the Pacific Northwest in 2021. We are continuing to expand Allegiant’s network to provide customers with even more convenient, nonstop options for any travel occasion.”

New Routes from John Wayne Airport (SNA)

Eight of the new routes will be operated out of Orange County, a new city for the airline. Departing from John Wayne Airport (SNA), the routes to and from Orange County can be found in the table below:

Destination Start Date Boise Airport (BOI) February 12, 2021 Grand Junction Regional Airport (GJT) February 12, 2021 Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport (MFR) February 12, 2021 Provo Airport (PVU) February 12, 2021 McCarran International Airport (LAS) February 18, 2021 Missoula International Airport (MSO) February 18, 2021 Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) February 18, 2021 Spokane International Airport (GEG) February 18, 2021

New Routes from McCarran International Airport (LAS)

Destination Start Date Spokane International Airport (GEG) February 11, 2021 John Wayne Airport (SNA) February 18, 2021 Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) March 4, 2021 Flint Bishop International Airport (FNT) March 4, 2021

New Routes from Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR)

Destination Start Date Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) March 5, 2021 Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) March 5, 2021

New Routes from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE)

Destination Start Date Hector International Airport (FAR) February 11, 2021

New Routes from William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)

Destination Start Date Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) February 11, 2021

