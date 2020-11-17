LONDON – American ultra-low-cost carrier Allegiant Air (G4) has announced 15 new nonstop routes. The routes include nine to two new cities for the airline: Orange County, California and Spokane, Washington.

Vice president of planning and revenue at Allegiant, Drew Wells, said, “We’re excited to offer travelers another gateway into Southern California, as well as into the Pacific Northwest in 2021. We are continuing to expand Allegiant’s network to provide customers with even more convenient, nonstop options for any travel occasion.”

New Routes from John Wayne Airport (SNA)

Eight of the new routes will be operated out of Orange County, a new city for the airline. Departing from John Wayne Airport (SNA), the routes to and from Orange County can be found in the table below:

DestinationStart Date
Boise Airport (BOI)February 12, 2021
Grand Junction Regional Airport (GJT)February 12, 2021
Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport (MFR)February 12, 2021
Provo Airport (PVU)February 12, 2021
McCarran International Airport (LAS)February 18, 2021
Missoula International Airport (MSO)February 18, 2021
Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO)February 18, 2021
Spokane International Airport (GEG)February 18, 2021
Allegiant Air Airbus A319. Photo: Allegiant Air

New Routes from McCarran International Airport (LAS)

DestinationStart Date
Spokane International Airport (GEG)February 11, 2021
John Wayne Airport (SNA)February 18, 2021
Asheville Regional Airport (AVL)March 4, 2021
Flint Bishop International Airport (FNT)March 4, 2021
Photo:mLuke Ayers

New Routes from Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR)

DestinationStart Date
Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)March 5, 2021
Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS)March 5, 2021
Photo: Luke Ayers

New Routes from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE)

DestinationStart Date
Hector International Airport (FAR)February 11, 2021

New Routes from William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)

DestinationStart Date
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA)February 11, 2021

Featured image: Luca Flores

