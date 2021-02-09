MIAMI – Allegiant Air (G4) is adding 34 new routes aimed at leisure customers and traveling for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

Less than a month ago, G4 announced a series of new routes including three new destinations – Portland (PDX), Key West (EYW), and Jackson Hole (JAC). The new expansion today builds upon PDX and EYW with several more routes. Additionally, G4 recently confirmed it will open its new Des Moines, Iowa (DSM) base in July. DSM sees a number of new Allegiant routes in this latest announcement.

All New Allegiant Routes:

New Route Starting Date San Diego (SAN) – Bozeman (BZN) June 3, 2021 SAN – Kalispell (FCA) May 28, 2021 SAN – Phoenix-Mesa (AZA) May 27, 2021 SAN – Pasco (PSC) May 28, 2021 Los Angeles (LAX) – Indianapolis (IND) May 28, 2021 LAX – Omaha (OMA) June 4, 2021 LAX – Rapid City (RAP) June 4, 2021 LAX – Shreveport (SHV) July 2, 2021 Nashville (BNA) – Albany (ALB) May 14, 2021 BNA – Boise (BOI) May 28, 2021 BNA – McAllen (MFE) May 27, 2021 BNA – Portsmouth (PSM) May 27, 2021 Portland (PDX) – Billings (BIL) May 7, 2021 PDX – Grand Rapids (GRR) June 4, 2021 PDX – Missoula (MSO) May 7, 2021 Bozeman (BZN) – Austin (AUS) May 27, 2021 BZN – Oakland (OAK) May 28, 2021 Des Moines (DSM) – San Diego (SAN) July 1, 2021 DSM – Portland (PDX) July 1, 2021 DSM – Houston-Hobby (HOU) July 1, 2021 Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS) – Asheville (AVL) May 27, 2021 VPS – Clarksburg (CKB) May 26, 2021 VPS – St. Cloud (STC) June 6, 2021 Houston Hobby (HOU) – Lexington (LEX) June 3, 2021 HOU – Springfield (SGF) May 28, 2021 Boston (BOS) – Indianapolis (IND) May 28, 2021 BOS – Norfolk (ORF) May 28, 2021 Austin (AUS) – Northwest Arkansas (XNA) July 2, 2021 Clarksburg (CKB) – Chicago-Midway (MDW) June 3, 2021 Appleton (ATW) – Savannah (SAV) May 28, 2021 Bangor (BGR) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL) May 28, 2021 Concord (USA) – Sarasota (SRQ) May 28, 2021 Little Rock (LIT) – St. Petersburg (PIE) May 27, 2021 Cincinnati (CVG) – Key West (EYW) June 9, 2021

Photo: Matthew Calise/Airways

Temporary Routes for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Allegiant Air is also adding nine temporary routes to Rapid City, South Dakota (RAP) to offer travelers more options to visit the city, nearby attractions, and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this August:



Temporary Rapid City (RAP) Route Starting Date RAP – Appleton (ATW) August 4, 2021 RAP – Indianapolis (IND) August 4, 2021 RAP – Peoria (PIA) August 4, 2021 RAP – Nashville (BNA) August 4, 2021 RAP – Pittsburgh (PIT) August 5, 2021 RAP – Grand Rapids (GRR) August 4, 2021 RAP – Orlando/Sanford (SFB) August 5, 2021 RAP – Knoxville (TYS) August 4, 2021 RAP – Punta Gorda (PGD) August 6, 2021

“As summer approaches, we expect a lot of pent-up demand for travel, especially for places where people can hike, fish, camp or visit the beach,” says Drew Wells, Allegiant Air’s senior vice president of revenue. “With this expansion, we’ve added even more service to destinations known for their outdoor appeal. Now, with Allegiant’s low-cost, nonstop service, travelers will have easy, affordable access to the cities they want to visit.”

Featured Image: Allegiant Airlines N250NV Airbus A320-214. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

