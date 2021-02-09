MIAMI – Allegiant Air (G4) is adding 34 new routes aimed at leisure customers and traveling for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.
Less than a month ago, G4 announced a series of new routes including three new destinations – Portland (PDX), Key West (EYW), and Jackson Hole (JAC). The new expansion today builds upon PDX and EYW with several more routes. Additionally, G4 recently confirmed it will open its new Des Moines, Iowa (DSM) base in July. DSM sees a number of new Allegiant routes in this latest announcement.
All New Allegiant Routes:
|New Route
|Starting Date
|San Diego (SAN) – Bozeman (BZN)
|June 3, 2021
|SAN – Kalispell (FCA)
|May 28, 2021
|SAN – Phoenix-Mesa (AZA)
|May 27, 2021
|SAN – Pasco (PSC)
|May 28, 2021
|Los Angeles (LAX) – Indianapolis (IND)
|May 28, 2021
|LAX – Omaha (OMA)
|June 4, 2021
|LAX – Rapid City (RAP)
|June 4, 2021
|LAX – Shreveport (SHV)
|July 2, 2021
|Nashville (BNA) – Albany (ALB)
|May 14, 2021
|BNA – Boise (BOI)
|May 28, 2021
|BNA – McAllen (MFE)
|May 27, 2021
|BNA – Portsmouth (PSM)
|May 27, 2021
|Portland (PDX) – Billings (BIL)
|May 7, 2021
|PDX – Grand Rapids (GRR)
|June 4, 2021
|PDX – Missoula (MSO)
|May 7, 2021
|Bozeman (BZN) – Austin (AUS)
|May 27, 2021
|BZN – Oakland (OAK)
|May 28, 2021
|Des Moines (DSM) – San Diego (SAN)
|July 1, 2021
|DSM – Portland (PDX)
|July 1, 2021
|DSM – Houston-Hobby (HOU)
|July 1, 2021
|Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS) – Asheville (AVL)
|May 27, 2021
|VPS – Clarksburg (CKB)
|May 26, 2021
|VPS – St. Cloud (STC)
|June 6, 2021
|Houston Hobby (HOU) – Lexington (LEX)
|June 3, 2021
|HOU – Springfield (SGF)
|May 28, 2021
|Boston (BOS) – Indianapolis (IND)
|May 28, 2021
|BOS – Norfolk (ORF)
|May 28, 2021
|Austin (AUS) – Northwest Arkansas (XNA)
|July 2, 2021
|Clarksburg (CKB) – Chicago-Midway (MDW)
|June 3, 2021
|Appleton (ATW) – Savannah (SAV)
|May 28, 2021
|Bangor (BGR) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL)
|May 28, 2021
|Concord (USA) – Sarasota (SRQ)
|May 28, 2021
|Little Rock (LIT) – St. Petersburg (PIE)
|May 27, 2021
|Cincinnati (CVG) – Key West (EYW)
|June 9, 2021
Temporary Routes for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Allegiant Air is also adding nine temporary routes to Rapid City, South Dakota (RAP) to offer travelers more options to visit the city, nearby attractions, and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this August:
|Temporary Rapid City (RAP) Route
|Starting Date
|RAP – Appleton (ATW)
|August 4, 2021
|RAP – Indianapolis (IND)
|August 4, 2021
|RAP – Peoria (PIA)
|August 4, 2021
|RAP – Nashville (BNA)
|August 4, 2021
|RAP – Pittsburgh (PIT)
|August 5, 2021
|RAP – Grand Rapids (GRR)
|August 4, 2021
|RAP – Orlando/Sanford (SFB)
|August 5, 2021
|RAP – Knoxville (TYS)
|August 4, 2021
|RAP – Punta Gorda (PGD)
|August 6, 2021
“As summer approaches, we expect a lot of pent-up demand for travel, especially for places where people can hike, fish, camp or visit the beach,” says Drew Wells, Allegiant Air’s senior vice president of revenue. “With this expansion, we’ve added even more service to destinations known for their outdoor appeal. Now, with Allegiant’s low-cost, nonstop service, travelers will have easy, affordable access to the cities they want to visit.”
Featured Image: Allegiant Airlines N250NV Airbus A320-214. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways
