MIAMI – Allegiant Air (G4) is adding 34 new routes aimed at leisure customers and traveling for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

Less than a month ago, G4 announced a series of new routes including three new destinations – Portland (PDX), Key West (EYW), and Jackson Hole (JAC). The new expansion today builds upon PDX and EYW with several more routes. Additionally, G4 recently confirmed it will open its new Des Moines, Iowa (DSM) base in July. DSM sees a number of new Allegiant routes in this latest announcement.

All New Allegiant Routes:

New RouteStarting Date
San Diego (SAN) – Bozeman (BZN)June 3, 2021
SAN – Kalispell (FCA)May 28, 2021
SAN – Phoenix-Mesa (AZA)May 27, 2021
SAN – Pasco (PSC)May 28, 2021
Los Angeles (LAX) – Indianapolis (IND)May 28, 2021
LAX – Omaha (OMA)June 4, 2021
LAX – Rapid City (RAP)June 4, 2021
LAX – Shreveport (SHV)July 2, 2021
Nashville (BNA) – Albany (ALB)May 14, 2021
BNA – Boise (BOI)May 28, 2021
BNA – McAllen (MFE)May 27, 2021
BNA – Portsmouth (PSM)May 27, 2021
Portland (PDX) – Billings (BIL)May 7, 2021
PDX – Grand Rapids (GRR)June 4, 2021
PDX – Missoula (MSO)May 7, 2021
Bozeman (BZN) – Austin (AUS)May 27, 2021
BZN – Oakland (OAK)May 28, 2021
Des Moines (DSM) – San Diego (SAN)July 1, 2021
DSM – Portland (PDX)July 1, 2021
DSM – Houston-Hobby (HOU)July 1, 2021
Destin-Fort Walton Beach (VPS) – Asheville (AVL)May 27, 2021
VPS – Clarksburg (CKB)May 26, 2021
VPS – St. Cloud (STC)June 6, 2021
Houston Hobby (HOU) – Lexington (LEX)June 3, 2021
HOU – Springfield (SGF)May 28, 2021
Boston (BOS) – Indianapolis (IND)May 28, 2021
BOS – Norfolk (ORF)May 28, 2021
Austin (AUS) – Northwest Arkansas (XNA)July 2, 2021
Clarksburg (CKB) – Chicago-Midway (MDW)June 3, 2021
Appleton (ATW) – Savannah (SAV)May 28, 2021
Bangor (BGR) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL)May 28, 2021
Concord (USA) – Sarasota (SRQ)May 28, 2021
Little Rock (LIT) – St. Petersburg (PIE)May 27, 2021
Cincinnati (CVG) – Key West (EYW)June 9, 2021
Photo: Matthew Calise/Airways

Temporary Routes for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Allegiant Air is also adding nine temporary routes to Rapid City, South Dakota (RAP) to offer travelers more options to visit the city, nearby attractions, and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this August:

Temporary Rapid City (RAP) RouteStarting Date
RAP – Appleton (ATW)August 4, 2021
RAP – Indianapolis (IND)August 4, 2021
RAP – Peoria (PIA)August 4, 2021
RAP – Nashville (BNA)August 4, 2021
RAP – Pittsburgh (PIT)August 5, 2021
RAP – Grand Rapids (GRR)August 4, 2021
RAP – Orlando/Sanford (SFB)August 5, 2021
RAP – Knoxville (TYS)August 4, 2021
RAP – Punta Gorda (PGD)August 6, 2021

“As summer approaches, we expect a lot of pent-up demand for travel, especially for places where people can hike, fish, camp or visit the beach,” says Drew Wells, Allegiant Air’s senior vice president of revenue. “With this expansion, we’ve added even more service to destinations known for their outdoor appeal. Now, with Allegiant’s low-cost, nonstop service, travelers will have easy, affordable access to the cities they want to visit.”

Featured Image: Allegiant Airlines N250NV Airbus A320-214. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR