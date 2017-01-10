Allegiant to Add Louisville as a Major Route Expansion

MIAMI — Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air announced Tuesday it will begin flying out of Louisville International Airport on May 19, starting with six Southeast destinations.

According to a news release, the airline will be offering year-round, non-stop flights to five Florida airports — Orlando-Sanford International, Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, St. Pete-Clearwater, Punta Gorda — and seasonal non-stop flights to Savannah / Hilton Head International in Georgia.

Last May, Allegiant Air began to serve Destin, but now it will add 11 routes to destinations in the Northeast, Midwest and Texas, as as it develops the Florida destination into one of its focus cities.

“Our presence in Florida continues to grow as we announce our largest expansion into a Florida destination in the company’s history,” Jude Bricker, Allegiant Air’s chief operating officer, says in a statement. “A new base in Destin/Fort Walton Beach will allow us to better serve travelers, including those in Louisville, Kentucky, who we welcome today as a brand new city in our network.”

Known for its ultra-low-cost model, Allegiant Air caters almost exclusively to leisure travelers, with point-to-point flights to a half-dozen destinations in Florida, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach and other popular leisure destinations.

The routes announced today are as follows:

Destin–Fort Walton Beach, Florida

• Austin: Service begins May 3 (seasonal)

• Baltimore/Washington: Service begins May 31 (seasonal)

• Cleveland: Service begins May 12 (seasonal)

• Columbus, Ohio: Service begins May 25 (seasonal)

• Indianapolis: Service begins May 26 (seasonal)

• Louisville: Service begins May 24 (seasonal)

• Kansas City: Service begins May 4 (seasonal)

• Newark, NJ.: Service begins June 2 (seasonal)

• Peoria, Il.: Service begins May 24 (seasonal)

• Pittsburgh: Service begins May 31 (seasonal)

• Springfield, Mo.: Service begins May 25 (seasonal)

Louisville

• Destin, Fl.: Service begins May 24

• Fort Lauderdale: Service begins May 19

• Orlando/Sanford: Service begins May 24

• Punta Gorda, Fl.: Service begins May 25

• St. Petersburg, Fl.: Service begins May 24

• Savannah, Ga.: Service begins May 26 (seasonal)

Austin

• Indianapolis: Service begins May 19