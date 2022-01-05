MIAMI – Allegiant Air (G4) and Boeing announced today that the airline placed an order for 50 737 MAX jets, with options for another 50 of the type.

Allegiant, which currently operates an all-Airbus fleet, picked two Boeing 737 MAX variants – the 737-7 and 737-8-200 – in Boeing’s first US ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) deal. The type provides the lowest seat-mile prices for a single-aisle airplane and high-dispatch reliability.

This is good news for Boeing, winning the G4 deal against its European rival Airbus, which toppled the American airframer fourfold in 2021 orders.

According to a Boeing press release, the 737 MAX family allows airlines to optimize their fleets over a wide range of operations because of its commonality and enhanced fuel efficiency.

The Boeing 737-7 has minimal operating expenses, allowing carriers to launch new routes with less financial risk, while the larger 737-8-200 has more income potential and is the perfect size for ULCC market expansion. The new 737 models will use 20% less fuel and emit 20% less carbon than Allegiant’s present fleet.

Allegiant and Boeing will also collaborate on entry-into-service support, allowing for a smooth transition as the airline adds the 737 to its fleet. Allegiant will also use a set of digital tools from Boeing Global Services to improve operational efficiency. Allegiant currently has 108 Airbus A319 and A320 planes in its fleet.

Boeing 737-7. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Comments from Allegiant Air, Boeing

“Our approach to fleet has always been opportunistic, and this exciting transaction with Boeing is no exception,” said Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr., Allegiant chairman and CEO.

The CEO added, “While the heart of our strategy continues to center on previously-owned aircraft, the infusion of up to 100 direct-from-the-manufacturer 737s will bring numerous benefits for the future – including flexibility for capacity growth and aircraft retirements, significant environmental benefits, and modern configuration and cabin features our customers will appreciate.”

“We are thrilled that Allegiant has selected Boeing and the 737 MAX as they position themselves for future growth, improved efficiency and operational cost performance.” said Stan Deal, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO.

“This deal further validates the economics of the 737 MAX family in the ULCC market and we’re excited to stand alongside Allegiant as they integrate these new airplanes into their fleet.