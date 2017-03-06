All Nippon Airways Unveils a Special Livery for its Airbus 380 fleet

MIAMI — All Nippon Airways (ANA) has unveiled today “Flying Honu,” a special green sea turtle livery to be featured on the carrier’s Airbus A380 fleet.

The design was selected from over 2,000 submissions received in a competition organized by ANA. The four runner-up designs can be seen below:

An in-house selection committee awarded the grand prize to Chihiro Masuoka for his design featuring the Hawaiian green sea turtle, considered to be a sacred creature and a symbol of good luck and prosperity in Hawaii. ANA is planning a number of future activities in Hawaii to protect the green sea turtle, which is listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as an endangered species.

The aircraft will operate on ANA’s Tokyo-Honolulu route, one of the carrier’s key markets. According to the carrier, around 1.5 million Japanese customers travel to Hawaii each year.

Last year, ANA placed an order for three Airbus A380s, and will be the first Japanese airline to operate the jetliner when it takes delivery in early 2019.

In a statement, the carrier said that it is “moving forward with preparations to offer new passenger services to coincide with the introduction of the A380, and will provide updates as they become available.”