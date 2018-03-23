All Nippon Airways Order Two 777 Freighters

LONDON — Yesterday, Boeing and All Nippon Airways (ANA) came to an arrangement for two 777 Freighters valued at around $678 million list prices. Having experience with the 777 Passenger variants, ANA has been looking to expand their cargo capacity and also replacing their ageing 767 Freighters.

We are happy to announce an order for two 777 Freighters by All Nippon Airways (@FlyANA_official). Strong growth in air cargo + market leader #Boeing 777F with outstanding range, payload capabilities and reliability = success! ✈️✈️https://t.co/aykMdprhRB #Japan pic.twitter.com/O0iJCXGlkq — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) March 23, 2018

“Air cargo is an essential part of global trade growth,” said Hiroshi Sugiguchi, Vice President, Corporate Planning & Administration, ANA Cargo.

“We are committed to playing a critical role in further advancing Japan’s economic growth through trade and these new freighter aeroplanes will help us accomplish our goal. ANA will ensure that our cargo operations reflect the five-star service that we have garnered over the past several years,” Sugiguchi commented.

“We are honoured that a world-class operator such as ANA has decided to grow their cargo business with the 777 Freighter,” said Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing at The Boeing Company.

“This order further validates the market leadership of the 777 Freighter and its outstanding range, payload capabilities, and reliability,” Ihassane continued.

The carrier said that they will be flying these freighters on International routes to destinations across Asia, China and North America. Also, as a little milestone, ANA will become the first Japanese carrier to operate 777 Freighters.

ANA will benefit from the range and capacity than the 777 Freighters offer. With the capability of flying up to 4,900 miles on a full tank with a payload of 112 tons, ANA can now potentially go into competition with the likes of Lufthansa Cargo, Aerologic as well as other cargo carriers that offer worldwide services on the cargo front.

Likewise, ANA will be wanting to capitalize on the heavy growth that the cargo sector has been experiencing.

As of 2017, the global air cargo market grew by 9%, which is more than double the long-term projected growth rate that was 4.2% initially.

In January 2018 alone, demand grew by a staggering 8%. Thereby, overall, ANA is capitalizing on an industry that seems to be taking an upward slope and will be taking that upward slope going into the end of the next decade.