Alitalia To Receive €500M In State Aid

MIAMI – As part of its nationalization, Alitalia (AZ) expects to get at least €500m in funding to maintain employees, aircraft and shorter flight routes.

The government plan would allow AZ to pay its debts and liabilities, which became higher due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, the liquidity of Italy’s national flagship carrier was in red numbers as it went through two bankruptcies, privatization, and a previous nationalization.

Fleet maintenance and job measures

The forthcoming operations include the delivery of 30 aircraft, the sustainability of 3,000 employees and the flying of short and medium-haul routes instead of long haul services, according to media AirlineGeeks.

Although at least 2,900 employees will be laid off until October 2020, AZ will absorb workers of other liquidated companies the likes of Air Italy (IG).

In addition, for flight operativity, the carrier would only have a fleet of 25 to 30 aircraft as it already leased 72 of its 113-strong fleet, the first which would be returned at the end of 2020, according to Business Traveller.

By then, AZ’s fleet will be a quarter of its current size and the carrier will be considered the smallest national airline.