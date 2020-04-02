Airways Magazine

Alitalia To Receive €500M In State Aid

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Alitalia To Receive €500M In State Aid MIAMI – As part of its nationalization, Alitalia (AZ) expects to get at least €500m in funding to maintain employees, aircraft and shorter flight routes. The government plan would allow...
  • Condor To Be Nationalized MIAMI – The German government is set to nationalize Condor (DE) as the deal between the carrier and Polish Aviation Group (PGL) seems likely to collapse in light of the current...
  

Alitalia To Receive €500M In State Aid

Alitalia To Receive €500M In State Aid
April 02
16:24 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – As part of its nationalization, Alitalia (AZ) expects to get at least €500m in funding to maintain employees, aircraft and shorter flight routes.

The government plan would allow AZ to pay its debts and liabilities, which became higher due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, the liquidity of Italy’s national flagship carrier was in red numbers as it went through two bankruptcies, privatization, and a previous nationalization.

Fleet maintenance and job measures

The forthcoming operations include the delivery of 30 aircraft, the sustainability of 3,000 employees and the flying of short and medium-haul routes instead of long haul services, according to media AirlineGeeks.

Although at least 2,900 employees will be laid off until October 2020, AZ will absorb workers of other liquidated companies the likes of Air Italy (IG).

In addition, for flight operativity, the carrier would only have a fleet of 25 to 30 aircraft as it already leased 72 of its 113-strong fleet, the first which would be returned at the end of 2020, according to Business Traveller.

By then, AZ’s fleet will be a quarter of its current size and the carrier will be considered the smallest national airline.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Alitalia
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0