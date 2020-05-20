Alitalia to Operate 36% More Flights in June

LONDON – Alitalia (AZ) will operate 36% more flights in June compared to May, flying 30 different routes to 25 airports, this includes 15 in Italy and 10 international destinations.

These routes will resume from June 2, 2020, with New York and Spain flights departing from Rome while flights to Southern Italy will be from Milan.

Flights from Rome will include increased services to Cagliari from four to six daily flights and from May 21, 2020, AZ will increase Catania and Palermo services from six to eight daily.

The flights from Milan will in turn operate out of Malpensa airport until Linate reopens. The airline will operate eight daily services to Rome Fiumicino, two daily services to Bari, Catania, and Palermo, and four daily flights to Cagliari, Alghero, and Olbia.

Also, starting in June, AZ will operate domestic flights to and from Alghero, Bologna, Bari, Genoa, Lamezia Terme, Milan, Naples, Olbia, Pisa, Turin, and Venice.

In addition, the Italian carrier will operate the following international destinations; Barcelona, Brussels, Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Madrid, Munich, New York, Paris, and Zurich.

Alitalia continues to fly amid crisis

In the third quarter of 2020, AZ is expecting to increase its flights to about 40% of what was planned before the Coronavirus outbreak had come into effect.

In addition, during the months of June and July, AZ will continue to operate cargo services to and from China, which so far has enabled the carrier to import over 70 million protective face masks and other much needed medical supplies to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

The airline is also continuing to work alongside the Crisis Unit of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, operating flights not normally served by the airlines in order to repatriate Italian citizens that are still stranded abroad.

The latest installment of repatriation flights will begin in the coming days to and from Argentina.

Money injections as part of aid plan

Following the nationalization of Alitalia (AZ), the Italian government injected €3bn in capital for the company as announced by the Industry Minister, Stefano Patuanelli.

The carrier has already experienced a privatization and acquired government financing, but the company will now “focus strongly on long-haul routes, also with new transatlantic alliances,” said Patuanelli regarding this re-nationalization.

An Alitalia Airbus A330-200 landing in Caracas, Venezuela. PHOTO: GUSTAVO RAMIREZ.

As the government already had given AZ €500m in funding in April to maintain employees, fleet, and routes, with the new investment the state reaffirms its position to protect current job levels at the airline and allow it to continue flying.

Alitalia is one of a few select airlines that has not fully suspended its operations since the beginning of the virus outbreak; in not doing so, it continues to ensure that essential public service is available to those that need it.

Featured Photo: Vincenzo Pace – @jfkjetsofficial