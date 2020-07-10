Alitalia To Increase Its August Offering

LONDON – Alitalia (AZ) aircraft will fly on 75 routes (24 more than July) and 52 airports (16 more than in the previous month), of which 20 are in Italy and 32 abroad.

Seats offered in August will return to exceed one million per month, with a growth of 29% compared to July.

Despite the significant growth of operations compared to the previous two months, AZ will increase its activity in August at around 45% of what was planned before the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alitalia’s flight schedule will see in August, on the long-haul sector, the beginning of the Rome-Tokyo Haneda route (from 17 August), the resume of the Milan Malpensa-New York service (from 15 August) and the increase of flights between Rome and New York.

On the medium-haul international network, Alitalia will increase the number of destinations served in Spain, France, and North Africa and will resume services to and from the Middle East.

In addition, the Airline will launch many seasonal services to the Balearic Islands and to the Greek Islands (both from Rome and Milan). For the domestic sector, Alitalia (AZ) will increase air services between Northern and Southern Italy.

Alitalia Boeing 777-243 EI-FNI Landing on Runway 16R in Rome Fiumicino Intl’ Airport (FCO). Photo: Andrea Ongaro @alphaoscaraviation

Alitalia resume flights from Linate Aiport

Furthermore, beginning on 24 July Alitalia will resume operations to and from Milan Linate airport where the Airline will operate, in a first stage, only the PSO routes to and from Sardinia.

Starting from 1 August, the Airline will operate to and from Milan Linate airport the other domestic and international routes operated until 31 July to and from Milan Malpensa, in compliance with the limit at the number of hourly movements on the city airport of Milan, that was decided by Authorities in order to reduce the number of departing passengers and ensure social distancing inside the airport.

Rome Fiumicino connect to 51 destination

In detail, in August Alitalia (AZ) will connect its hub in Rome Fiumicino airport to 51 domestic and international destinations with approximately 1,050 weekly flights.

In addition to the services already operated, from the beginning of August the Airline will start flights from Rome Fiumicino to Malaga, Algiers, Cairo (6 flights per week for each airport) Marseille and Tel Aviv (10 flights per week for both airports).

As well as new seasonal summer flights to Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca, Corfu, Kefalonia, Heraklion (Crete), Rhodes, Mykonos (4 flights per week with each of these airports) and Zakynthos (2 weekly flights). From 17 August, Alitalia will inaugurate new service from Rome to Tokyo Haneda (6 flights per week).

Additional flights from Rome Fiumicino in August

Alitalia will also increase from August 1 the number of air services from Rome Fiumicino airport (FCO) to New York (from 8 to 14 flights per week), Athens (from 2 to 4 daily flights), Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Geneva, Munich, Tunis (from 10 to 14 flights per week for each airport), Malta, Nice and Tirana (from 6 to 14 flights per week for each airport).

Frequencies of flights will also be increased on domestic routes from Rome to Brindisi (from 2 to 4 daily flights) and Pantelleria (from 4 to 6 flights per week). With the reopening of Milan Linate airport, in August Alitalia will resume services from Rome to both Milan Linate (with 10 flights per day) and Malpensa (4 flights per day) airports.

Milan Linate flights

From Milan Linate Airport (LIN), beginning on 24 July AZ will operate flights to Cagliari (16 per day), Olbia (10 per day), Alghero (6 per day).

Furthermore, from the beginning of August, the Airline will activate new summer seasonal services from Milan Linate to Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca, Corfu, Heraklion (Crete) and Rhodes (4 flights per week with each of these airports).

Beginning from 1 August, the carrier will operate to/from Milan Linate airport the domestic and international medium-haul flights operated until 31 July to and from Milan Malpensa airport, such as the routes to Bari, Brindisi, Catania, Lamezia Terme, Lampedusa, Naples, Palermo, Pantelleria, Reggio Calabria, Rome Fiumicino and, abroad, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, and Paris.

Alitalia will also increase frequencies of many domestic services from Milan Linate to Catania (from 8 to 12 daily flights), Lamezia Terme and Brindisi (from 4 to 6 daily services for both airports), Naples (from 2 to 4 flights per day) and Lampedusa (from 2 to 4 weekly flights, summer seasonal service).

Milan Malpensa flights

At Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP), AZ will continue to operate air services from August 1 with FCO (4 flights per day), and, from 15 August the Airline will resume direct flights to New York (6 flights per week).