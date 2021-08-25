MIAMI – Alitalia (AZ) will stop selling tickets and withdraw all flights from October 15 to give way for the new flag carrier, ITA-Italia Trasporto Aereo.

And so, the final ax will fall on AZ August 26 at 00:01. ITA, the date when ticket sales stop. Without a known IATA code as of yet, ITA is set to take over at this time, apparently on the same online platform, under the web address itaspa.com, as reported by the Italian newspaper Il Corriere. However, at the time of this writing, the URL is not active and is up for sale.

According to AZ, it shall directly inform customers who have purchased tickets for flights beyond the October 14 date, with an email containing instructions on how to redeem or use them. The options offered are limited to moving flights before October 14 or obtaining a refund as reprotection on other carriers seems to be unavailable.

Alitalia Airbus 319-100 EI-IMN. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

ITA Getting Ready for Operations

As far as ITA is concerned, the new carrier will have roughly 50 days to prepare for operations meant to begin on October 15. ITA Board of Directors, chaired by Alfredo Altavilla, gave its approval for a binding offer for the aviation sector of AZ including 52 aircraft, and part of AZ slots.

To continue its preparation for actual operations, ITA will start collecting applications for staff, flight, and ground personnel and has convened to meet with union representatives on August 25 to start negotiations on new working conditions and contracts to be based on existing market conditions. ITA shall request applicants to produce or obtain a COVID-19 vaccination pass.

Alitalia Boeing 777-200ER EI-DBK. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from ITA officials

According to GlobeNewswire, ITA Chairman of the Board, Alfredo Altavilla, declared, “An indispensable condition and our top priority are to complete negotiation with Alitalia under Extraordinary Administration for the sale of the Aviation perimeter as soon as possible. We have confidence in constructive interaction with the trade unions in order to provide ITA with a new innovative employment contract capable of ensuring structural competitiveness of the airline with competitors.”

ITA CEO, Fabio Lazzerini followed up by saying, “In recent days, with the certifications obtained from ENAC, we have reached an important milestone in the history of ITA.

“Now we are preparing to achieve another fundamental result: the start of sales. Now we must achieve new and complex goals in view of the launch of operations on October 15 and numerous projects must be completed in order to create an efficient, sustainable, digital airline, capable of facing future challenges with flexibility and in full discontinuity with the past.”

