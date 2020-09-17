MIAMI– Alitalia (AZ) announced on Wednesday that it would operate flights reserved for passengers screened negative for COVID-19. The carrier will operate two regular “COVID-tested” flights from Rome Fiumicino (FCO) to Milan Linate Airport (LIN) in the pilot project.

The flights will depart from Rome at 13:30 and 17:30, local times. At a later point, such flights could be carried out more broadly, including globally, the airline said.

Terminal 3 at FCO pre-COVID-19. Photo: Aeroporti di Roma.

PCR Tests at FCO

According to aviation24.be, passengers may either take a nasal swab test on the day of departure at a health center located at FCO or present negative test results from the same PCR test carried out at the airport health authorities in the past 72 hours.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests will take 30 minutes to produce a result, Alitalia said. Passengers who are tested positive will not be allowed to board and will have to follow quarantine procedures.

News of AZ’s pilot project comes on the same day the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)-led CART task force announced it would recommend further COVID-19 testing at airports.

Airlines and airports have been asking the task force to recommend countries to accept a negative PCR test from passengers within 48 hours of travel. This is so then passengers will not have to self-isolate for 14 days upon arriving into the country.

With this pilot project, it seems AZ, FCO, and LIN are taking the lead instead of just waiting for recommendations from ICAO’s task force.