Airways Magazine

Alitalia Resumes International Flights from Milan

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Alitalia Resumes International Flights from Milan LONDON – Alitalia (AZ) announced yesterday the resumption of international flights from its second hub in Milan, as Italy gradually reopens its airports to foreign travelers and eliminates most of...
  • Boeing 747 Program Comes to a Close MIAMI – It is the end of the line for one of the world’s most iconic airliners. Boeing Co. has reportedly stopped sales of its 747-8 aircraft, the last generation...
  

Alitalia Resumes International Flights from Milan

Alitalia Resumes International Flights from Milan
July 02
18:21 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Alitalia (AZ) announced yesterday the resumption of international flights from its second hub in Milan, as Italy gradually reopens its airports to foreign travelers and eliminates most of the restrictions imposed to contain the Coronavirus epidemic.

The carrier will fly from Milan Malpensa airport (MXP) to Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris and London.

Starting from July, AZ will also serve a dozen domestic destinations from MXP, expanding its offer from the Lombardy region.

Milan Linate airport, which before the health crisis was Alitalia’s second-biggest airport after Rome’s Fiumicino (FCO), will probably reopen on July 13, but the two opposing parties, SEA Group and AZ are discussing whether it is appropriate to reopen the airport or not.

Photo: ©️ Vincenzo Pace – @jfkjetsofficial.

Position from Entrepeneur Germán Efromovich

Bolivian-born entrepreneur Germán Efromovich, who had expressed his interest in investing in AZ before the health crisis, said yesterday he was still open to buying a stake in the Italian carrier.

Efromovich said during a hearing on the transport sector by Italy’s parliamentary committee, “I am ready to take a stake as big as the Italian government is prepared to offer… I don’t ask for the majority, but I want to have a say over the governance and the management of the company.”

However, Efromovich said that on the basis of his personal experience, “speaking of €3bn doesn’t make sense.”

The entrepreneur criticized Rome’s plan to inject €3bn (US$3.4bn) in the carrier, suggesting that the restructuring could be done with lower financial resources.

Alitalia Boeing 777-3Q8(ER) EI-WLA. Photo: ©️ Vincenzo Pace – @jfkjetsofficial.

Nationalization of Alitalia

Alitalia was set to receive US$3.4bn (€3bn) in May, as the government was ready to take over the airline that had burned its cash reserves during the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Italian Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli, Alitalia (AZ) reported a bank balance of US$262m (€232m) by the end of June 2020.

The nationalization of the Italian airline would come after 11 turbulent years of various management and failed restructuring attempts.

Featured image: Alitalia Boeing 777-200ER EI-ISO. Photo: ©️Alvin Man

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
AlitaliaAmsterdamBrusselsItalianItalyLondonMilanMilan-LinateMilan-MalpensaNational AirlinesParisRomeRome Fiumicino
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Marco Macca

Marco Macca

I'm from Caserta, a city near Naples in Italy. I've been a fan of aviation since I was a child. Currently, I'm an Aeronautical Expert and plane spotter with passion for aviation photography studying at Law University.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0