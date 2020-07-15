Alitalia Reinstitutes Milan Linate Operations

LONDON – Alitalia (AZ) announces that from July 24 the following connections of the Territorial Continuity with Sardinia will be moved from Milan Malpensa (MXP) to Milan Linate Airport (LIN): Cagliari (with eight flights per day) Olbia (five per day) and Alghero (three per day).

The airline announced about two weeks ago that it would resume international flights from MXP. The airline had also expressed its willingness to want to reactivate its operations at LIN.

Alitalia Boeing 777-3Q8(ER) EI-WLA. Photo: ©️ Vincenzo Pace – @jfkjetsofficial.

Alitalia Flights in August

From August 1, AZ connections will also be made with Rome Fiumicino (FCO) and all national and international connections made so far from MXP include Bari, Brindisi, Catania, Lamezia Terme, Lampedusa, Naples, Palermo, Pantelleria, Reggio Calabria as well as Amsterdam, Brussels, London, and Paris.

An increase in frequencies will be carried out, in particular for connections to Southern Italy:

Catania, from 8 to 12 daily flights;

Lamezia Terme and Brindisi, from four to six flights per day;

Naples, from two to four flights per day;

Lampedusa, from two to four weekly flights.

Alitalia Boeing 777-2Q8 (ER) reg. EI-FNI is on final.

Milano Linate Airport Reopens

Milano Linate will be operational after an almost four-month halt caused by the COVID-19 health crisis that characterized the first months of 2020, in full compliance with the health regulations for passengers and airport operators.

As it has happened with MXP before, new ways of accessing the terminal and the addition of one-way routes inside the terminal have been introduced to control the passenger flow, guaranteeing interpersonal safety distance protocols and making the stay inside the airport as safe as possible.

When entering the terminal, all passengers and those accompanying them will be subjected to body temperature checks, carried out using a thermal scanner. Check-points are at door 3 on the Departures Floor and at door 7 at the Arrivals Floor.

In case the device detects a body temperature of 37.5°C (99.5°F) or higher, a medical check-up is provided. Exit from the terminal is allowed from door 7 on the Arrivals Floor and from door 3 on the Departures Floor only.

Alitalia Boeing 777-243ER EI-DBL landing in Milan Malpensa Intl’ Airport (MXP). Photo: Andrea Ongaro – @alphaoscaraviation

Sanitary Measures

Inside the airport, the use of a face mask and keeping a safe distance of at least one meter from one another are mandatory. Passengers are also advised to adopt all the necessary behavioral rules to protect themselves and others.

These rules complement other significative measures adopted by SEA to guarantee maximum safety from a hygienic and sanitary point of view. The airport has implemented sanitation of the entire airport perimeter in both internal and external areas and installed sanitizing gel dispensers.

SEA has also started a communication campaign inside the airport, inviting all passengers to respect prevention rules essential to preserve their health and to fly in complete safety.

Featured image: A319-112 reg. EI-IMI on final at Naples (NAP). Photo: ©Marco Macca