Alitalia To Launch Rome-Male Route

MIAMI – Alitalia will launch a new route with direct flights between Italy and the Maldives on October 31. The three-weekly Rome-Male service will operate during the winter season until March 24, 2018.

The decision to launch this new route was taken to meet the increasing demand for flights between the two countries, especially during the winter period. According to data from the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Maldives, over 71.200 Italian tourists traveled to the Maldives in 2016; this represents a 8.5 per cent growth compared to the previous year and it continues during the first two months of 2017.

Italy ranks fourth among the countries that searches the Maldives for tourism after China, Germany and United Kingdom, and ahead of much more populated countries such as India, Russia and the United States.

As Cramer Ball, Alitalia’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “The Maldives have been a popular tourist destination for years, especially in winter, and Italy is the fourth country in the world for number of tourist arrivals to the marvelous archipelago of the Indian Ocean. With this in mind, we therefore decided to launch a direct flight between Rome and Male as we’re convinced that the new route will further contribute to increase Alitalia’s long-haul traffic”.

The airline flies to the Maldives by its codeshare agreement on Etihad Airways service to Male, via Abu Dhabi. The Rome-Male service will depart from Rome Fiumicino (FCO) every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at 9:45 p.m. and will land at 11:05 a.m. on the following day. The return flight from the Maldives will depart every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 1:10 p.m. and will land in FCO at 7:30 p.m. Flight times based on local times zones.

The route will be operated with 250-seat Airbus 330 aircraft configured in three classes of service: Business, Premium Economy, and Economy. On board the aircraft, Alitalia passengers will have in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity for phone calls, Internet and e-mail.

This is the fifth long-haul destination launched by Alitalia. The others, inaugurated in 2016, were Santiago de Chile, Mexico City, Beijing, and Havana.