Alitalia Launches Johannesburg, Nairobi Despite Bankruptcy Proceedings

MIAMI — This week, bankrupt Alitalia opened up reservations for its new flights to Johannesburg (JNB) and Nairobi (NBO). The routes are planned to be launched starting in Spring 2018, subject to government approval.

Italy is one of the most popular destinations in Europe for South Africans. Likewise, JNB is one of the top tourist markets for Italians. Both markets are currently lacking direct flights.

Alitalia used to serve Johannesburg until March 2001 from both Milan and Rome. The new service to JNB is planned to be launched on April 8, 2018, with the following schedule:

Rome – Johannesburg eff 08APR18 4 weekly

AZ848 FCO2210 – 0820+1JNB 330 x135

AZ849 JNB2100 – 0725+1FCO 330 x246

Likewise, Nairobi is not a new route for Alitalia. The Rome-based carrier last served NBO in 2000 from Milan (dropped in October 2000), and from Rome operated until March 2000.

The new flight to NBO will have connections to the U.S. and is planned to be launched on March 28, 2018:

Rome – Nairobi eff 28MAR18 4 weekly

AZ846 FCO1400 – 2210NBO 330 x467

AZ847 NBO0035 – 0710FCO 330 x157

Both routes will be operated with Alitalia’s Airbus A330-200s.

READ MORE: Alitalia Unveils New Business Plan

The other carriers that serve JNG and NBO are Air France (which serves the route with their A380), British Airways, and Lufthansa.

Alitalia filed for bankruptcy earlier in May after employees voted against pay cuts and layoffs, yet they launched two destinations in the African continent: Male and Delhi and received a Boeing 777-300ER on September 1, which will be deployed on routes to South America (Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo).

The Maldives route was launched with three weekly flights on October 31 and New Delhi on a daily basis started on October 29.

Even though the airline is facing heavy financial woes, operations remain normal as a result of a capital injection of €300 million loaned by the Italian government.

However, the Italian carrier already has seven binding offers while the Italian government extended the deadline to receive improved bids.

Today, Alitalia has a fleet of 22 Airbus A319, 42 A320, 12 A321, 14 A330-200, 11 Boeing 777-200(ER), and one 777-300(ER).