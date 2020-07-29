Alitalia Expands International Routes

LONDON – Italian flag airline Alitalia (AZ) announces more flights to foreign destinations in September and October.

This comes as the medium and long-haul flights are set to grow by 7% in September and 29% in October, compared to August.

The carrier announced this month that it would increase its international services in the month of August.

EI-EJO Alitalia Airbus A330-200. Credits: Matei Dascalu-RomeAviationSpotters

Alitalia September Plans

Alitalia’s flight schedule will see in September the restart of direct services from Rome to Buenos Aires, Japan, Israel, and Algeria. AZ halted these routes from mid-August, following the extension of restrictions to those Countries.

The airline will also resume domestic services from Rome Fiumicino to Verona.

Additionally, the carrier will resume Milan Linate-Frankfurt services, as well as flights from Milan Malpensa to New York. Another service rescheduled from mid-August to the beginning of the following month.

Furthermore, AZ will increase the number of frequencies on several international and domestic routes.

I-BIXP Alitalia AirbusA321. Credits: Filippo Martini-RomeAviationSpotters

Detailed Plans for September

Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) to Buenos Aires (four weekly flights increase to six in October).

FCO to Tokyo Haneda, Algiers (six flights per week for each airport), Tel Aviv (four weekly services).

On the domestic network, the Airline will resume services from Rome to Verona (four daily flights).

Rome to Geneva, Brussels, Nice, Tunis (from 14 to 20 flights per week for each airport), Zurich (from 10 to 14 weekly services), and Cairo (from six to 10 weekly flights).

Domestic routes such as Rome FCO-Milan Linate Airport (LIN) will grow from 10 to 22 flights per day (14 on weekends)

FCO to Genoa, Bari, and Reggio Calabria will double from two to four daily services at each airport.

From LIN, Alitalia will resume international flights to Frankfurt (14 weekly services).

LIN to London Heathrow (LHR), Paris Charles De Gaulle (CDG)(from two to four flights per day on both airports), and Brussels (from 12 to 24 weekly services).

The airline will also restart flights between Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP) and New York JFK (six services per week).

Alitalia Boeing 777-200ER EI-ISO. Credits: Alvin Man

Alitalia October Plans

The airline plans to resume flights from LIN to Düsseldorf and Paris Orly (ORY). It will also increase the number of frequencies on national and international routes served from Rome and Milan.

The Airline will operate almost 1,630 services per week to 45 airports, including 19 domestic. Thus, it will increase its activity by 46% for the month of October.

EI-RNB Alitalia Embraer ERJ190. Credits: Daniel Veronesi-RomeAviationSpotters

Detailed Plans for October

FCO to Tel Aviv (from 4 to 10 weekly services).

LIN to Amsterdam (from 14 to 24 weekly flights), Tirana (from 14 to 20 weekly services).

LIN to Frankfurt (from 14 to 24 weekly flights).

Geneva (from 20 to 28 flights per week).

Düsseldorf (24 flights per week)

Paris Orly (14 weekly services).

Domestic routes from Rome to Naples and Florence (from 2 to 4 daily services for both airports).

Linate airport to Bari and Naples (from 4 to 6 flights per day on both airports)

During October Alitalia will operate 1,100 weekly flights between its hub in FCO and 42 domestic and international destinations.

The airline will also operate around 670 weekly flights between Milan and 19 destinations during October.