DALLAS – When ITA Airways (AZ) bought the Alitalia brand from the bankrupt Italian flag carrier last October for just under €100m, it said that the new airline would fly under a different name. That all changed yesterday when ITA said that it would bring back the Alitalia brand in March.

Testifying before the government Transport Commission yesterday, company president Alfredo Altavilla said that he intended to bring the name back to the skies.

“We have always intended to use the brand to integrate it into the commercial offer,” Altavilla explained to officials. Although just how it will happen remains unclear.

Alitalia EI-DTJ Airbus A320. Photo: Alberto Cunini/Airways

Part of the Mix

After initially shelving the brand to sever continuity with the past, ITA now appears open to using the Alitalia brand as one of the many airline offerings in its portfolio.

Some in the industry speculate that the name would not be used as a discount carrier. Due to the widespread familiarity of the brand, the name could be used for international and intercontinental operations.

Financially, ITA is in a precarious position. According to financial documents, Ebit was equal to – €170m from the start of operations (15 October) to the end of the year. The company says that this is “in line with the provisions of the industrial plan and despite the presence of halved revenues and the increase in the cost of fuel.”

In the first two and a half months of operations, ITA’s revenues amounted to €86m, with €76.6m from passenger transport and €9.4m from cargo.

Featured image: Alitalia Boeing 777-200 EI-ISB. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways