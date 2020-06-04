Alitalia Boosts June, Q4 2020 Schedules

MIAMI – Italian carrier Alitalia (AZ) announces the update for its June and Q4 2020 schedules, operating up to 36% more flights than in May.

After yet another parachuted bankruptcy and having entered for the umpteenth time into “Amministrazione Straordinaria” (a procedure for large insolvent companies similar to U.S.’ CHAPTER 11), the Italian government was willing to acquire ownership of the airline, again.

Flights From Milan-Malpensa (MXP)

Following the shutdown of Milan-Linate Airport (LIN), AZ re-schedules all the flight until June 14, from Milan-Malpensa (MXP) to several destinations within the Italian Peninsula:

FLIGHTS FREQUENCIES from June MXP – Rome Fiumicino (FCO) 8 daily MXP – Bari (BRI) 2 daily MXP – Catania (CTA) 2 daily MXP – Palermo (PMO) 2 daily MXP – Cagliari (CAG) 4 daily MXP – Alghero (AHO) 4 daily MXP – Olbia (OLB) 4 daily AZ’s schedules for June, July and August Months

Alitalia Boeing 777-2Q8(ER) arriving at JFK. Photo: Vincenzo Pace @jfkjetsofficial

Flights From Rome-Fiumicino (FCO)

Alitalia will boost frequencies for June and through Q4 2020, covering most of the top EU destinations and also resuming non-stop Italy-US flights.

Alitalia’s flights from Rome are as follows:

FLIGHTS FREQUENCIES

June FREQUENCIES July FCO – Cagliari (CAG) 6 daily 6 daily FCO – Bari (BRI) 1 daily 2 daily FCO – Catania (CTA) 1 daily 2 daily FCO – Palermo (PMO) 1 daily 2 daily FCO – Cagliari (CAG) 4 daily 6 daily FCO – Alghero (AHO) 4 daily 6 daily FCO – Olbia (OLB) 4 daily 6 daily FCO – Bologna (BLQ) 1 daily 4 daily FCO – Genoa (GOA) 1 daily 4 daily FCO – Lamezia Terme (SUF) 1 daily 6 daily FCO – Milan Malpensa (MXP) 6 daily 8 daily FCO- Naples (NAP) 1 daily 4 daily FCO – Pisa (PSA) 1 daily 4 daily FCO – Turin (TRN) 1 daily 6 daily FCO – Venice (VCE) 1 daily 4 daily FCO – Barcelona (BCN) Not Announced 2 daily FCO – Brussels (BRU) 1 daily 2 daily FCO – Frankfurt (FRA) 1 daily 2 daily FCO – Geneva (GVA) 1 daily 3 daily FCO – London Heathrow (LHR) 2 daily 3 daily FCO – Madrid (MAD) Not Announced 3 daily FCO – Munich (MUC) 1 daily on I-III-V-VI-VII 2 daily FCO – Paris (CDG) 1 daily 4 daily FCO – Zurich 1 daily 2 daily FCO – New York J.F. Kennedy (JFK) 1 daily 3 daily

Boeing 777-200(ER) Alitalia New Livery 2020

Italian CAA Defined New Rules for travelling

Following the new amendment of Ente Nazionale Aviazione Civile (ENAC), the Italian CAA, all AZ’s passenger flights will be operated using the new method of passenger spacing.

The measure provides that the spacing of the passengers (1,0 meter or 40 inches) on board is no longer measured from one armrest to the other but from the center of the seat to the other.

Image created by Giacomo Robortaccio

Alitalia Cargo Flights

June and July will also see the continuation of cargo services to China, with 25 cargo services scheduled for June, after 15 were oerated in March and April, with 24 in the month of May.

Alitalia said that in April, it operated about 10% of flights compared to the same month of the previous year and about 12% in the first half of May.