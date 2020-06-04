Airways Magazine

Alitalia Boosts June, Q4 2020 Schedules

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Alitalia Boosts June, Q4 2020 Schedules MIAMI – Italian carrier Alitalia (AZ) announces the update for its June and Q4 2020 schedules, operating up to 36% more flights than in May. After yet another parachuted bankruptcy...
  • Lufthansa Group Posts €2.1bn Loss for Q1 MIAMI – The Lufthansa Group (LH) has released its financial results for the Q1 2020, posting a net loss of €2.1bn. The news comes as no surprise after the aviation...
  

Alitalia Boosts June, Q4 2020 Schedules

Alitalia Boosts June, Q4 2020 Schedules
June 04
12:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Italian carrier Alitalia (AZ) announces the update for its June and Q4 2020 schedules, operating up to 36% more flights than in May.

After yet another parachuted bankruptcy and having entered for the umpteenth time into “Amministrazione Straordinaria” (a procedure for large insolvent companies similar to U.S.’ CHAPTER 11), the Italian government was willing to acquire ownership of the airline, again.

Flights From Milan-Malpensa (MXP)

Following the shutdown of Milan-Linate Airport (LIN), AZ re-schedules all the flight until June 14, from Milan-Malpensa (MXP) to several destinations within the Italian Peninsula:

FLIGHTS FREQUENCIES from June
MXP – Rome Fiumicino (FCO)8 daily
MXP – Bari (BRI)2 daily
MXP – Catania (CTA)2 daily
MXP – Palermo (PMO)2 daily
MXP – Cagliari (CAG)4 daily
MXP – Alghero (AHO)4 daily
MXP – Olbia (OLB)4 daily
AZ’s schedules for June, July and August Months
Alitalia Boeing 777-2Q8(ER) arriving at JFK. Photo: Vincenzo Pace @jfkjetsofficial

Flights From Rome-Fiumicino (FCO)

Alitalia will boost frequencies for June and through Q4 2020, covering most of the top EU destinations and also resuming non-stop Italy-US flights.

Alitalia’s flights from Rome are as follows:

FLIGHTS FREQUENCIES
June		FREQUENCIES July
FCO – Cagliari (CAG)6 daily 6 daily
FCO – Bari (BRI)1 daily2 daily
FCO – Catania (CTA)1 daily2 daily
FCO – Palermo (PMO)1 daily2 daily
FCO – Cagliari (CAG)4 daily 6 daily
FCO – Alghero (AHO)4 daily 6 daily
FCO – Olbia (OLB)4 daily 6 daily
FCO – Bologna (BLQ)1 daily 4 daily
FCO – Genoa (GOA)1 daily 4 daily
FCO – Lamezia Terme (SUF)1 daily 6 daily
FCO – Milan Malpensa (MXP)6 daily8 daily
FCO- Naples (NAP)1 daily 4 daily
FCO – Pisa (PSA)1 daily 4 daily
FCO – Turin (TRN)1 daily 6 daily
FCO – Venice (VCE)1 daily4 daily
FCO – Barcelona (BCN)Not Announced2 daily
FCO – Brussels (BRU)1 daily 2 daily
FCO – Frankfurt (FRA)1 daily 2 daily
FCO – Geneva (GVA)1 daily 3 daily
FCO – London Heathrow (LHR)2 daily 3 daily
FCO – Madrid (MAD)Not Announced3 daily
FCO – Munich (MUC)1 daily on I-III-V-VI-VII 2 daily
FCO – Paris (CDG)1 daily 4 daily
FCO – Zurich1 daily2 daily
FCO – New York J.F. Kennedy (JFK)1 daily 3 daily
Boeing 777-200(ER) Alitalia New Livery 2020

Italian CAA Defined New Rules for travelling

Following the new amendment of Ente Nazionale Aviazione Civile (ENAC), the Italian CAA, all AZ’s passenger flights will be operated using the new method of passenger spacing.

The measure provides that the spacing of the passengers (1,0 meter or 40 inches) on board is no longer measured from one armrest to the other but from the center of the seat to the other.

Image created by Giacomo Robortaccio

Alitalia Cargo Flights

June and July will also see the continuation of cargo services to China, with 25 cargo services scheduled for June, after 15 were oerated in March and April, with 24 in the month of May. 

Alitalia said that in April, it operated about 10% of flights compared to the same month of the previous year and about 12% in the first half of May.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
AlitaliaMilan MalpensaRome Fiumicino
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Giacomo Robortaccio

Giacomo Robortaccio

Student ATPL-Pilot, living between Spain, Italy and Lithuania. In love with aviation since 2009. Around 550 flights taken and more miles still to be counted.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0