LONDON – Today, AlbaStar (AP) informed it had received communication from the National Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC) postponing connections paid by Trapani Birgi to Brindisi, Naples, and Parma starting December 1, 2020.

Following the October 30 provisions of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport relating to the start of operations on the costly connections, the completion of a specific ministerial decree to modify the duration of the period from three years to two years and eleven months in now pending.

Photo: Marco Macca Instagram: @aviator_ita

Scheduled Program

The destinations served are Brindisi, Naples, and Parma, all of which have been already added to the scheduled line that the carrier has, departing from Trapani Birgi, namely Rome, Milan Malpensa and Cuneo.

The scheduled flights are:

Trapani-Brindisi and back, every Tuesday and Saturday, starting from 1 December 2020 Trapani-Naples and back, every Tuesday, starting from 1 December 2020 Trapani-Parma and back, every Friday and Sunday, starting from December 4th 2020

Albastar B737-800NG landing in Naples (NAP) Photo: Marco Macca Instagram: @aviator_ita

Statement from AlbaStar

Giancarlo Celani, CCO and Deputy CEO at AP, said, “We believe that the decision taken by the competent Authorities is extremely reasonable if contextualized to the particular and difficult historical moment we are going through.”

“Has inevitably influenced the trend of bookings, very low in absolute terms in November and which could be affected by any further restrictions and/or invitations to reduce the movement between the different regions.”

Celani also said, “The services will be activated regularly from next December and will guarantee two weekly return connections from Trapani to Brindisi and Parma and a weekly return connection to Naples.”

Featured image: AlbaStar Boeing 737-809 reg. EC-NGC taking off from Naples International Aiport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.