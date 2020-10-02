LONDON – Albastar (AP) has recently announced its intention to strengthen its presence in Sicily and does so starting from Cuneo (CUF), thanks to the city’s satisfactory results in terms of both capacity and passenger satisfaction.

From December 2020 to March 2021, in addition to resuming bi-weekly flights on Thursday and Sunday on Trapani Birgi (TPS), AP opens on the same days as the new operational route in Comiso (CIY), the only direct connection to the Piedmont region.

The airline also announced that it was the successful carrier of three of the routes belonging to the Territorial Continuity Notice at TPS, which will be operated from November. The destinations are Brindisi, Naples, and Parma, all added to AP’s schedule the carrier already has as departing from TPS, which includes Rome, Milan Malpensa, and Cuneo.

Albastar B737-800NG landing in Naples (NAP) Photo: Marco Macca Instagram: @aviator_ita

Flights schedule from Cuneo Airport

The weekly AP flights from CUF to CIY and TPS, in effect from December 2020 to March 2021, are:



Thursday

AP411 Trapani – Cuneo 09:00 10:35

AP494 Cuneo– Comiso 11:25 13:10

AP493 Comiso – Cuneo 14:00 15:50

AP412 Cuneo – Trapani 16:40 18:15

Sunday

AP411 Trapani – Cuneo 08:00 09:35

AP494 Cuneo – Comiso 10:25 12:10

AP493 Comiso – Cuneo 13:00 14:50

AP412 Cuneo – Trapani 15:40 17:15

AlbaStar Boeing 737-809 reg. EC-NGC taking off from Naples International Aiport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from AlbaStar

Giancarlo Celani, Chief Commercial Officer & Deputy CEO at AP, said, “We welcome the opportunity to operate a new route that enhances AP’s presence in Sicily with great enthusiasm and optimism.”

“We thank the management of the Comiso and Cuneo airports for choosing AP and we are confident that the product offered will find the full consent of the customers, with the aim of consolidating the routes in the summer season.”

Celani also said, “Another important achievement that strengthens our presence in Sicily, becoming the first carrier at TPS in terms of the number of destinations served and connections offered.”

Photo: Mario Alberto Ravasio

Statement from Cuneo Airport

Anna Milanese, General Manager of CUF airport, said, “The new route to Comiso stems from a need to connect eastern Sicily, a destination that has been requested of us by business users for years.”

“Being able to launch it for the winter season will also make it possible to make the most of the tourist potential that CUF can offer, an objective that we hope will be supported by the interest of the territory.”