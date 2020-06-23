AlbaStar Opens New Italian Routes

LONDON – Today, AlbaStar (AP), announced new Italian summer 2020 routes from Cuneo Levaldigi Airport (CUF) to Sicily, with non-stop flights to Trapani and Catania.

The new AP summer routes to Sicily start off from CUF to Vincenzo Florio Airport Trapani–Birgi (TPS) with flights every Friday from July 10 to September 25, and every Monday from July 27 to September 7; from CUF to Catania-Fontanarossa Airport (CTA), the flights will run only on Sundays from August 2 to September 13.

Photo: Marco Macca Instagram: @aviator_ita

About Cuneo Levaldigi Airport

Cuneo International Airport (CUF), also named Cuneo Levaldigi Airport or Turin Cuneo Airport by some low-cost airlines, serves Cuneo and Turin in Piedmont, Italy. It is the second airport in Piedmont, after Turin Airport (TRN).

The airport is located at an elevation of 1,267ft (386 m) above sea level, and it has one runway designated 03/21 with an asphalt surface measuring 2,104 by 45 meters (6,903ft × 148ft).

Photo: Marco Macca Instagram: @aviator_ita

About AlbaStar Airline

The Spanish airline Albastar was founded in 2009 by Italian and British entrepreneurs with the aim of providing on-demand flight services in collaboration with major Spanish, Italian, and European Tour Operators.

On July 30, 2010, AP obtained its Air Operator Certificate (AOC-E-106) and the Commercial Operations license to transport passengers and cargo. On the following day, the company’s first aircraft of its fleet, a Boeing 737-400 EC-LAV, called “Pino D’Urso”, began operations in honor of the founder of the airline.

In 2014, the company established its operational base at Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP). Over the years it has become an important link to the region thanks to the collaboration with major Tour Operators specializing in pilgrimages and religious trips.

The company has successfully established itself as the top European carrier for connections to Lourdes, with flights departing from over 45 European airports, and it is precisely from this destination that the airline began its scheduled air services in 2015.