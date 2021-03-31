LONDON – Albastar (AP) now has three new connections to Spain and Lampedusa for the summer from Cuneo Airport (CUF).

According to AP’s press release, starting July 27, the airline will launch two new routes to Spanish destinations Palma de Mallorca (PMI) and Menorca (MAH), and starting July 29, a new link to the island of Lampedusa (LMP) will be accessible.

The flights will run until mid-September, with weekly frequencies to the Balearic Islands on Tuesdays and to Sicily on Thursdays.

Albastar EC-NGC Boeing 737-809. Phot: alberto Cucini/Airways

Flights Schedule

From July 27 to September 14, AP’s weekly flights from CUF to PMI and MEH a will operate as follows:

Tuesday AP431 Palma de Mallorca – Cuneo 07:10 08:45 AP436 Cuneo – Menorca 09:45 11:10 AP435 Minorca – Cuneo 12:10 13:30 AP432 Cuneo – Palma de Mallorca 14:20 16:00

The airline’s weekly flights from CUF to LMP, in service from July 29 to September 16, are as follows:

Thursday AP438 Lampedusa – Cuneo 14:50 16:45 AP437 Cuneo – Lampedusa 17:40 19:30

AlbaStar Boeing 737-809 reg. EC-NGC taking off from Naples International Aiport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from AlbaStar

“Palma de Mallorca, Minorca, and Lampedusa are linked to the already existing link on Trapani, making four destinations served directly from Cuneo Airport,” said Giancarlo Celani, Commercial Director and Deputy CEO of AP.

Celani also said, “The new connections are the result of a collaborative effort between the airline and the airport, with the goal of delivering a high-quality product that can be consolidated over time.”

Terminal view of Cuneo Airport (CUF), Photo: Tino Caldarelli – @naplespotter

Statement from Cuneo Airport

The new routes to Palma de Mallorca, Menorca, and Lampedusa, according to Anna Milanese, Director General of Cuneo Airport, are emblematic of AP and Cuneo Airport’s relationship strengthening and increasing.

Featured image: AlbaStar Boeing 737-800(WL) on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

