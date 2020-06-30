AlbaStar Joins APG IET Network

LONDON – Today, charter airline AlbaStar (AP) announced its partnership with the APG Network, which will allow the distribution of its flights in APG’s Global Distribution System (GDS) with flight identification code A1.

The partnership with APG IET will allow ticketing in Billing and Settlement Plans (BSP) worldwide and access to more than 100,000 travel agencies as well as interline agreements with more than 100 airlines, which will facilitate a more widespread distribution of the flight offer of the airline.

Photo: Marco Macca Instagram: @aviator_ita

About APG

APG is the largest and most famous aerial representation network in the world; it collaborates with more than 200 important aeronautical customers through its offices in approximately 170 countries.

APG offers a global and 360-degree approach to the world of Airlines, offering not only a representation but also Interline E-Tcketing solutions, pricing, support services to the BSP and other useful solutions for carriers, all with the aim of implementing the potential revenues from airline customers.

The APG network is the world’s leading network for airline services. APG Italy is one of the five founding members and the only representative of APG Network for Italy.

Photo: Mario Alberto Ravasio

Connections for the 2020 summer season

According to the airline’s press release, AP’s connections for the 2020 summer season are as follows:

From Cuneo to Trapani and Catania.

From Milan (BGY) to Brindisi, Lamezia Terme, Olbia, Catania and Lampedusa.

From Milan (MXP) to Trapani and Catania.

From Rome (FCO) to Lourdes.

From Trapani to Cuneo, Lourdes, Milan (MXP) and Rome (FCO).

Photo: Marco Macca Instagram: @aviator_ita

About AlbaStar

As an IATA member with IOSA certification, AP is a Spanish private airline with the highest operating and safety standards. With Stabile Organization in Italy, the carrier was founded in 2009 by Italian entrepreneurs.

Over the years AP has become a point of reference for tour operators, brokers, sports associations and individual customers, offering the market an increasingly flexible business model that provides for scheduled, charter and religious connections, starting from the main bases of Palma de Mallorca (PMI) in Spain, and of Milan (MXP) and Milan (BGY) in Italy.

During the summer of 2020 AP will base an aircraft at Trapani airport (TPS), the first base in Southern Italy for the carrier.

The airline operates a fleet of five next-gen Boeing 737-800 with a configured seating of 162 passengers in a two-class layout or 189 passengers in a one-class layout. The fleet also complies with the most stringent safety standards as required by EASA.