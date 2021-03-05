MIAMI – AlbaStar (AP), a privately owned airline based in Spain but operating in Italy, has announced its summer 2021 schedule starting March 28 and running up to October 30. The carrier has confirmed the services already present in last year’s network and announced an increase in flight frequency.

Abastar operates out of its base in Trapani Birgi Airport (TPS) and proposes direct services to Rome-Fiumicino (FCO), Milano-Malpensa (MXP), and Cuneo (CUF).

These flights add up to the services that the carrier operates on the basis of territorial continuity, a state-supported system that allows compensation to an airline granting reduced fares to local residents, to Brindisi (BDS), Naples (NAP), and Parma (PMF).

Albastar EC-NGC Boeing 737-809(WL). Photo: Marco Macca/airways

AlbaStar Schedule

DAY 1 DAY 2 DAY 3 DAY 4 DAY 5 DAY 6 DAY 7 TPS PMF TPS X X Up to May 23 X X X From May 24 TPS NAP TPS X TPS BDS TPS X Up to May 22 X X From May 23 TPS FCO TPS X X X TPS MXP TPS X X X From May 31 TPS CUF TPS X X From May 30

Albastar EC-NGC Boeing 737-809. Phot: alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from Airgest, Albastar

“We are pleased that despite the dramatic period that has reduced world mobility.” said the president of Airgest, Salvatore Ombra. The airline, with its Italian management team and Spanish AOC, has chosen to increase its flights to and from the airport of Trapani Birgi.

The airline has contracts with the Italian government for the transport of soldiers and detainees, and ties to the Vatican State for the transport of relics.

In addition to the many confirmations, the routes to Malpensa and Parma become three-weekly. We thank the airline for its investment and confidence in the area, the result of a joint effort that brings another important piece to the panorama of the routes of Summer 2021.”

Albastar President concurred with Mr. Salvatore Ombra by saying, “Many reconfirmations and an increase in the Parma and Malpensa routes, a sign of the company’s confidence in the territory.”

Featured image: Alba Star EC-NLK Boeing 737-81M(WL). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

