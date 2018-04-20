Alaska’s First A321neo In ‘More To Love’ Colors Is Ready To Fly (+Photos)

MIAMI — Alaska Airlines unveiled its first Airbus A321neo sporting the colorful ‘More To Love’ livery through a post on its Instagram back in February.

This is the first Airbus A321neo to be delivered to Alaska Airlines, coming from its merger with Virgin America. The plane is being prepped for delivery at the Airbus Hamburg Assembly Line.

Virgin America operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A320 family aircraft comprised of A319ceo and A320ceo aircraft, all powered by CFM’s CFM56-5B engines. All these planes are officially transferred to the Alaska Airlines Air Operator’s Certificate.

Each A321neo is configured with eight seats in Business Class, 18 in Economy Comfort, and 159 in Economy Class, becoming the largest aircraft in the airline’s fleet.

Two A321neos will be painted in this special livery, both N926VA, and N927VA. All remaining A321neo orders will keep Virgin America registrations, as reported by internal sources at Alaska Airlines.

The airline advertised through its internal blog a few advantages of the A321neo:

As you may have noticed on the new seat map, the new aircraft are larger and will be configured to include 185 total seats, which is roughly 24 percent more seating capacity than our existing A320 aircraft, along with an additional bathroom in the Main Cabin. Our cabins will be just as spacious and comfortable as they are today – it just means we will be able to fly even more guests to their destinations in style. This includes six additional Main Cabin Select seats, which means even more opportunities for our Elevate members to upgrade and enjoy extra legroom, complimentary entertainment, snacks, meals (on flights over two hours), drinks and Priority Security and Boarding.

This striking livery will definitely be a head turner at any airport it flies to.

Stay tuned for more photos via our Social Media feeds.